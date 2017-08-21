Recipe: Frozen Margarita Pie

Assemble this dessert, pop it in your freezer, and you’ll have something at the ready for a refreshing end to a summertime repast. After all, who doesn’t like a frozen margarita on a hot, steamy day? I know I do!
Ingredients
- 1 cup finely crushed pretzels
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup butter or margarine, melted
- 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
- ⅓ cup frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
- 2 tablespoons tequila
- 1 tablespoon orange liqueur
- 3 drops green food coloring, or as needed (optional)
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- whipped cream
- 1-2 limes, sliced then halved (optional, for garnish)
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix pretzels and sugar together in a bowl; stir in butter or margarine until evenly incorporated. Spoon mixture into a 9-inch pie plate; press into bottom and up side of plate to form a firm, even crust. Bake crust in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
- Mix sweetened condensed milk, limeade concentrate, tequila, orange liqueur, and food coloring in a large bowl.
- Beat cream in a glass or metal bowl until soft peaks form. Fold into the condensed milk mixture. Spoon filling into cooled crust, smoothing out the top.
- Cover pie with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, garnish with more whipped cream and lime slices. Makes 6-8 servings.
Source: Sandra Faust, allrecipes.com