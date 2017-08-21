Dining In, Food & Drink, Recipes

Recipe: Frozen Margarita Pie

Assemble this dessert, pop it in your freezer, and you’ll have something at the ready for a refreshing end to a summertime repast. After all, who doesn’t like a frozen margarita on a hot, steamy day? I know I do!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup finely crushed pretzels
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • ⅓ cup butter or margarine, melted
  • 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
  • ⅓ cup frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons tequila
  • 1 tablespoon orange liqueur
  • 3 drops green food coloring, or as needed (optional)
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • whipped cream
  • 1-2 limes, sliced then halved (optional, for garnish)

Recipe

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix pretzels and sugar together in a bowl; stir in butter or margarine until evenly incorporated. Spoon mixture into a 9-inch pie plate; press into bottom and up side of plate to form a firm, even crust. Bake crust in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
  2. Mix sweetened condensed milk, limeade concentrate, tequila, orange liqueur, and food coloring in a large bowl.
  3. Beat cream in a glass or metal bowl until soft peaks form. Fold into the condensed milk mixture. Spoon filling into cooled crust, smoothing out the top.
  4. Cover pie with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, garnish with more whipped cream and lime slices. Makes 6-8 servings.

Source: Sandra Faust, allrecipes.com

