Legacy Hall, Barnes & Noble, J.Crew and Sephora among line-up of 14 stores and restaurants opening this fall at Legacy West

It may be a cliché but when it comes to Legacy West some things are worth waiting for. This fall, Plano’s newest, and coolest, mixed-used development will be celebrating the opening of another eight stores and five restaurants and Legacy Hall—complete with a beer slide (click here for more details.)

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect.

Barnes & Noble Kitchen

Beer, wine… and books? The new Barnes & Noble concept store opening at Legacy West will be the first in the southwest to offer not just the latest new novels, but a restaurant with an expanded menu including beer and wine. As the nation’s largest retail bookseller, Barnes & Noble operates 633 bookstores across all 50 states. The 9,000 square foot Legacy West new concept store will be a place to relax, discover new books, listen to an author speak, and have a glass of wine.

Fashion Optical

Eye Wear from the world over and low, low prices. Known for beautiful eyewear from the fashion capitals of Paris, Milan, London, Geneva, and Berlin among many others all at affordable prices. Fashion Optical is not your boring typical optical chain; with fashion music pumped throughout and some of the friendliest, professional staff you’ve ever met, you will see why it is consistently voted #1! Known for being perfectionists in eye wear, all lenses are made and manufactured on site, in most cases.

Filson

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company’s 120-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality, and durability. Filson’s long-lasting clothing, luggage, and accessories is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers, and anyone with a passion for the outdoors.

Haywire

Haywire offers the true Texas experience you’re looking for and the gracious hospitality you expect. The menu features delicious, heritage recipes made modern with locally sourced Texas ingredients for tastes both unexpected and comforting. The spacious bar offers a full selection of local spirits, craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and an unparalleled wine list. Haywire is your go to spot for entertaining with a variety of private dining options and accommodations. Put up your boots, kick up your heels, and come experience a true taste of Texas.

J.Crew

J.Crew debuted in 1983 with the mailing of its first catalog. Today, the business includes retail and outlet stores nationwide and an ever-growing online business. J.Crew partners with the finest global fabric mills and craftsmen—as well as with iconic brands such as Thomas Mason®, Timex®, New Balance®, and Red Wing® (to name a few). J.Crew has several line extensions, including crewcuts (for kids sizes 2—14), J.Crew Ready-to-party, and J.Crew Sport.

Legacy Hall

A chef-inspired food hall that is truly one-of-a-kind, it’s an experience unlike any other in North Texas. Click here for our story on literally everything you need to know about Legacy Hall!

Levi’s

The Levi’s brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi’s jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world – capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi’s brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. The company’s range of leading jeanswear and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. A tailor shop will be located at the front of the store allowing customers to have their favorite denim pieces tailored by a team of specialized craftsmen. Exclusive to a handful of Levi’s stores worldwide, the tailor shop offers custom embroidery, tailoring, hemming, and repairs.

M∙A∙C

Make-up Art Cosmetics is a leading brand of professional cosmetics, created in Toronto, Canada in 1984 and part of the Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. The company’s popularity has grown through word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, celebrities, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is sold in over 100 countries worldwide.

Madewell

Introduced in 2006, Madewell is a modern women’s denim brand with workwear roots. Denim is at the core of everything Madewell does: from jeans that fit perfectly to the things—tees, ankle boots, leather jackets—that women want to wear with them. Effortless, cool, artful, unexpected—these are some of the words we return to again and again when describing the brand. The products are sold primarily at Madewell stores and online.

Sephora

Beauty Together at Sephora. The first beauty retailer to employ the unique open-sell philosophy, Sephora allows you to shop a myriad of brands and encourages you to try, test, and play with everything from lip glosses to blushes, skincare to fragrance. Meet at the Beauty Studio for a variety of beauty services like complimentary classes, custom makeovers, expert advice, and more!

Starbucks Reserve

Only the second location like it in Texas and among only a few across the country, Starbucks Reserve offers a craft coffee experience. Click here to read our lowdown on why Starbucks Reserve really is worth the hype.

Sugarfina

Sugarfina is a chic, always instagram-ready boutique filled with delicious gourmet sweets founded by sweethearts Rosie O’Neill and Josh Resnick. Signature sweets include champagne bears, sugar lips, and peach bellinis that are just as beautiful to look at as they are to taste. Recently, Sugarfina captured headlines with their line of George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila infused candies and with their rosé infused gummy bears, which generated an 18,000 person waitlist. The first Sugarfina store opened November 2013 in Beverly Hills and now includes 24 boutiques and 15 Nordstrom shop-in-shops in major North American cities.

Taverna

Taverna is a warm and inviting neighborhood restaurant that offers a truly Italian experience without having to leave Texas. Taverna’s Italian chefs strive to create the perfect menu using seasonal ingredients. A taverna in Italy is a special place where customers become friends and family. Whether guests want to enjoy Taverna’s award-winning brunch or just relax on the cozy patio, Taverna welcomes you.

Toulouse Café and Bar

Founder Alberto Lombardi introduced Toulouse with the goal of creating a French bistro setting where customers feel at home with friends and family. Much like a scene out of Paris, Toulouse creates a lively setting filled with the continuous bustle of clinking wine glasses, hot plates of food, and good moods accompanied by chatter and laughter.

These newest tenants join the community of restaurants and retailers already open including: Bonobos, Coach, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Earls Kitchen+Bar, Fabletics, Fidelity, Frontgate, Johnny Was, Mesero, North Italia, Peter Millar, Pockets, Renaissance Dallas At Plano Legacy West Hotel, Shake Shack, Sprinkles, Suitsupply, Tesla, Tommy Bahama Store & Restaurant, True Food Kitchen, Tumi, Venetian Nail Spa, Warby Parker, and West Elm.