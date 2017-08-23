The Dish: Ceviche at Lima Taverna

It’s been too long since I visited Lima Taverna but it’s one of the most interesting, creative and one-of-a-kind restaurants in Plano. It’s hard to find over by Collin Creek Mall, but it’s more than worth the journey for true Peruvian food, no corners cut. Leche De Tigre, Anticuchos de Pollos, Lomo Saltado—you can’t go wrong. There’s even a brunch menu.

Peruvian food is a lesson in culinary fusion, with hints of Asian influence due to mass immigration to Peru from Asia in the 19th century, African influences, European influences, etc. It’s a melting pot and it’s all available at Lima Tavern. While every single item on the menu rocks, it’s summer and it’s hot and so cool, tart dishes like ceviche are in season in my book.

Lima Taverna’s, ceviche has a distinct Japanese flair: swai fish—a flaky fish in the shark family—that is marinated for just 10 minutes in fresh lime and spices and served with potatoes, Peruvian corn and red onions. It has a sharp citrus edge, but the fish itself is mildly sweet. There could be Serrano peppers involved to a subtle extent. Overall, it’s filling and colorful, not choked in lime juice but just seasoned enough to be zippy. It’s awesome. Order it to survive August’s death throes.

Have a glass of Chica Morada while you’re at it. This is contemporary Peruvian food at its very best.

Lima Taverna

Hours:

Monday | Closed

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 621 W. Plano Pkwy. Ste. 247 Plano

More: 469.969.2034 | limataverna.com

The Dish: dishes and drinks in Collin County you’ve got to try.