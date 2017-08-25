Hope’s Door New Beginnings Center hosts their second annual Fashion Show + Luncheon

Last fall, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center hosted their first ever fashion show and luncheon. The response to this fledgling event was amazing.

The original plan was to host a luncheon every fall, with the fashion show being just one of many optional modes of fundraising. But the overwhelming response from the guests was, “This is the best fashion show that’s ever been done in Collin County. You have to do it again!”

So, on September 15, the Fall Fashion Show + Luncheon is coming back and will take place at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park.

This year’s show will feature three women’s designers, four accessories designers and three children’s designers, among them Shirin Askari, Nha Khanh and Abi Ferrin, the sole designer at the 2016 show.

The event will also include a champagne reception and an auction featuring the opportunity to shadow a designer for the day.

Hope’s Door New Beginning Center offers intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by partner and family violence, and provides educational programs that enhance community capacity to respond.