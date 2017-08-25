Jerry Jones and Family Cut the Ribbon at the Omni Frisco Hotel

Omni Hotels & Resorts and the Dallas Cowboys officially cut the ribbon at the Omni Frisco Hotel in a ceremony this morning. Located at The Star, the Omni Frisco Hotel is the epitome of luxury in North Texas. With rooms and décor designed to elegantly showcase the heritage of the Cowboys and the City of Frisco, along with top-notch culinary experiences, the hotel is the lifestyle destination of Frisco.

“The Omni Frisco Hotel is the pinnacle of luxury in North Texas, and we were thrilled today to welcome our guests from around the community to come and experience the hotel for the first time,” said Robert Rowling, owner and chairman, TRT Holdings, Inc. “It has truly been a pleasure working with the Jones family and the Cowboys organization, as well as the City of Frisco, on this project and we cannot wait to see all the great things that continue to happen here at The Star and Omni Frisco Hotel.”

Attendees experienced highlighted areas of the hotel, including Neighborhood Services, which today launched its new brunch menu, exclusive to the Omni Frisco Hotel. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails from the hotel’s fourth floor pool deck with its accompanying bar and grill – the Edge Bar. They enjoyed views of the outdoor field at Ford Center, Cowboys Fit and the forthcoming retail spaces at The Star. In addition, guests sampled light fare from the hotel’s Lobby Bar, which features select wines curated by the hotel’s master sommelier and a selection of specialty cheeses by artisanal cheesemongers. The hotel, its lobby and common areas embrace a true social and culinary experience.

Additional event highlights included a visit to Charlotte Jones Collection, a unique retail experience within the hotel named after Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President & Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderson. Guests were able to shop a variety of collections offered in the boutique from clothing by PAIGE Denim and EQUIPMENT to jewelry by Alexis Bittar and even pet items from Smathers & Branson. With several items having subtle nods to the Cowboys, every fan, big or small, can find pieces for game day.

The Voice contestant, Josh Liberio provided entertainment in the grand ballroom while guests were able to take in the exquisite nature of the space. Additionally, attendees were able to preview elegant wedding tablescapes and enjoy delicious items from the hotel’s banquet menu. Finally, located on the 16th floor of the Omni Frisco Hotel, guests were able to tour the two-bedroom Presidential Suite, which features luxurious living spaces including a separate living room with sectional sofa seating, entertainment units and a dining room with seating for eight. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer expansive views of The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice fields and the Championship Plaza.

“The Omni Frisco Hotel is truly a focal point of the luxury and entertainment experience we offer here at The Star,” said Jerry Jones. “This hotel will cater not only to guests and fans from all over the country, but also the community of Frisco and visitors of The Star and Ford Center. Working with Omni has been a great pleasure and I personally cannot wait to see what the future holds for both of our brands.”

Omni Frisco Hotel, the official hotel of the Dallas Cowboys, embodies true Texas charm and sophistication. Featuring 300 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, and 24,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom, this hotel has everything any guest or patron could desire. The luxurious 16-story property serves as the cornerstone hotel of The Star development, which is anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Ford Center. Gensler and Wilson Associates are the architect and design firms of record, respectively.

The Omni Frisco Hotel captures the energy and future of this vibrant North Texas city, making it the ideal location to create the ultimate experience. For additional information on the hotel and its amenities, visit www.omnihotels.com/frisco or call (469) 287-0000.