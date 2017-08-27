Recipe: Almond Apricot Tart

As the song from Porgy and Bess goes, “summertime and the living is easy.” Especially when you decide to make a dessert that is a snap to make, using frozen puff pastry as the base and fruit in-season. Every gathering calls for a sweet ending, and your guests will be delighted with this one.
Ingredients
FRANGIPANE:
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- ⅔ cup slivered almonds, lightly toasted
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 egg
- ¼ teaspoon each vanilla & almond extracts
- 1½ tablespoons flour
TART:
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 6 fresh or canned apricot halves, pits removed
- ¼ cup whole almonds, skin on
- powdered sugar, for garnish
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place the sugar and slivered almonds in a food processor and grind until sandy. Add the butter and continue mixing, then add the egg, vanilla and almond extracts, and flour. Mix until smooth.
- For the tart, place the puff pastry sheet on a floured work surface and pass a rolling pin over the pastry just to flatten any ridges. Place it on a parchment paper lined sheet pan and cut out a 9-inch disk. Spread the almond frangipane in the center of the tart leaving a 1-inch border around the edge. Firmly place the apricot halves cut side down into the frangipane spacing them evenly around the tart. Dot the spaces between the apricots with the whole almonds.
- Bake until golden brown on the top and puffy, about 30-40 minutes. Let cool slightly. Dust with powdered sugar and serve. Makes 6-8 servings.
Source: Gale Gand, “Sweet Dreams”, The Food Network