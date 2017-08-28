Hookline Restaurant Coming This Fall to Plano’s The Boardwalk

Hookline – a new concept by Del Sur Restaurant Group (Hook Line & Sinker, Urban Taco) is under construction with plans to open Fall 2017 at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano, Texas. Executive Chef Aaron Nelson will be running the kitchen.

The new restaurant is a full-service/chef-driven evolution of the 21-year old “sister restaurant”, Hook Line & Sinker. Hookline will still offer some of the Hook Line & Sinker classics but the menu, design, atmosphere and branding have all been elevated through a collaborative effort with Del Sur partners and Austin-based design and branding firm, FÖDA Studio (South Congress Hotel, June’s All Day, The Preacher’s Son, Top Knot).

Hookline Executive Chef Aaron Nelson calls his menu “Gulf Coast Low Country” served in a casually stylish and vibrant atmosphere with reasonable prices. He explains, “Inspiration for our dishes comes from an array of cooking styles from Cajun to Southern comfort. Must try dishes will be Nola Style BBQ Shrimp & Grits, Scallops & Country Ham, low country boils & our raw bar featuring a variety of East coast oysters along with ceviche and classics like peel & eat shrimp. From the New Orleans style bread pudding to the tangy Lulu’s Key Lime Pie the desserts we will be making everything from scratch, onsite daily.”

Del Sur partner John E. Tuma says, “At Hookline we have been influenced by the cuisine melting pot from the Carolinas to the Texas Gulf. We have always specialized in the highest quality seafood, meat and produce that we can procure. Chef Nelson also shares in our philosophy and passion that sourcing is a priority. Our sustainable seafood program and farming partnerships for our produce are the backbone of this concept. We are excited to modernize the original restaurant, with its rich history and following, but bring a new version to The Boardwalk guests.”

The beverage program is very simple: to offer the best variety of longneck and draft beers, a selection of refreshing handcrafted cocktails featuring in-house ingredients.

Designed by FÖDA Studio, the interior and patio embrace the restaurant’s context; the design reflects the long low lines of the surrounding plains, Low Country and the Gulf Coast. Locally sourced and handmade elements including patio tables, Gullah bowls and server aprons add to the authentic experience. The 1000 square foot patio will offer a lively dining experience with roughly 3200 square feet of interior dining. The restaurant can seat a total of 200 diners, including the bar.

Originally from Fort Worth, Chef Nelson grew up cooking with his Michelin Star chef father and pastry chef mother. Upon earning his Culinary Arts degree from El Centro College in 2011, he began his career under David McMillan at Bird Café as Executive Sous Chef. After two years at Bird, Nelson moved on to become Chef de Cuisine at RiverCrest Country Club, Fort Worth in 2013. In 2015, he moved to Houston to work as Executive Chef for Nick’s Fish Dive & Oyster Bar in the Woodlands. In October 2017, he was thrilled to joined Del Sur Restaurant Group as Culinary Director.

Granite Park is an environmentally focused, 90-acre mixed-use development located at the SEC of the Dallas North Tollway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway (SH121). The master plan combines approximately 3M SF of Class-A (currently 2M SF built & occupied) with a luxury hotel, retail shops and a variety of amenities.

Dallas-based Del Sur Restaurant Group was founded by John E. Tuma & Markus Pineyro in 2009. Del Sur Restaurant Group currently serves as the management company for Hook Line & Sinker, Urban Taco & newly founded Hook Line. DSRG is committed to meeting the highest standards of quality, freshness and seasonality, combining both modern-creative and traditional styles of cooking with the finest ingredients available.

Hook Line

5805 Granite Pkwy, Suite 104 Plano, Texas 75024

Hours of operation:

Sunday – Thursday 11:00am – 10:00pm

Friday & Saturday 11:00am – 11:00pm

Brunch Sundays 11:00am – 3pm