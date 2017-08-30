Dining Out, Events, Food & Drink

Plano Profile’s September Cover Party at Whiskey Moon

Alexandra_Cronin_Drea_Grady_Alyssa_Vincent

Plano Profile’s Editorial Assistant Alex Cronin with our cover model, Drea Grady, and Photographer Alyssa Vincent, who shot the cover. All photos by Stephanie Tann.

In a sleek black maxi dress, Drea Grady, an international runway model and our September cover model, was among the guests at our September Cover Party hosted by the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.

Kendall_Falcon_Clan_of_Cro_Plano_Profile

Plano’s own Kendall Falcon, fashion designer and owner of Clan of Cro, shows off her fashion story.

She was joined by Julia Wada, group vice president at Toyota Financial Services and our October 2016 cover model; Fashion Designer Kendall Falcon, our February cover model; and the infamous tongue on the cover of our May issue. We were also joined by new friends from WeWork, Boeing and Toyota, among others.

Laurie_Graham_Plano_Profile_magazine

Laurie Graham, named one of Collin County’s “Most Stylish” in the September issue of Plano Profile, was excited to join the celebration.

The celebration took place at Whiskey Moon, the hotel’s swanky bar which boasts an impressive variety of Bourbons and Japanese Whiskies. Guests enjoyed a variety of Japanese steamed buns—picture Japanese-style tacos— which were served alongside sangria and Maccha Collins cocktails. (Click here to read more about Whiskey Moon and their amazing whiskey cocktails.)

Also open was the Texas Tea House & Market, the only place in Legacy West serving grab-and-go tea (including boba tea), coffee, sandwiches and salads.

Tags

You may also like

Beef-Broth-Dumpling-Soup

The Dish: Beef Broth Dumpling Soup at Noodle House

plano-profile-recipes-lemon-icebox-tarts

Recipe: Lemon-Mascarpone Icebox Tarts

Hookline Restaurant Coming This Fall to Plano’s The Boardwalk