Dinosaurs Live! Opens at The Heard Museum in McKinney

Dinosaurs Live!, a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs, opens this Saturday, September 2 at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney.

During the 12th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs. The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, a Therizinosaurus, a Triceratops, a Styracosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Tarbosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Baryonyx and a specially-painted Megalosaurus. The artwork on the Megalosaurus will reflect the result of the winning entry from this summer’s Design-a-Dino Coloring Contest.

Children will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs and on a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex. This year’s exhibit will also a feature a new outdoor fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists. The Dinosaurs Live! exhibit trail is jogging-stroller friendly (umbrella strollers not recommended), giving families and friends a unique, exciting and educational activity to experience together. Dinosaurs Live! is sponsored by NBC5 and powered by GDF Suez. This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum Members.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 organization, which will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in October. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard, who was 80 years old when she saw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard’s mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation.

A few other upcoming events at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney include:

Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden

Date: Open through 10/1/17

Time: During normal operating hours. Tues-Sat 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 1-5 p.m.

Price: Included in general admission (www.heardmuseum.org/tickets) and free for Heard Museum members

Info Page: http://heardmuseum.org/butterflies

Description & Notes: Walk among free-flying native butterflies and other pollinators in our Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden. The butterfly house includes native species, which vary by season and what is available from suppliers. Our butterfly garden is filled with host plants that naturally attract these lovely creatures.

Nature Story Times

Date: Offered weekly on Fridays

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Price: Included in general admission (www.heardmuseum.org/tickets) and free for Heard Museum members

Info Page: http://www.heardmuseum.org/storytimes

Description & Notes: These story times are designed primarily for children and will introduce a different nature-themed book each week. During most of the story times, a puppet, live animal or enrichment items will be included to enhance the experience. These programs should last approximately 30-45 minutes depending on the book covered.

Third Saturday Nature Talks

Date: 8/19/17, 9/16/17, 10/21/17, 11/18/17, 12/16/17

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Price: Included in general admission (www.heardmuseum.org/tickets) and free for Heard Museum members

Info Page: http://www.heardmuseum.org/talks

Description & Notes: Third Saturday Nature Talks cover an assortment of natural science topics which vary each month. See our website for scheduled topics and talk descriptions. Many of the programs include an outside component—please dress appropriately.

Geology Workshops for Teachers

Date: 8/2/17-8/4/17

Time: time varies by day, see website

Price: price varies by class, see website

Info Page: http://www.heardmuseum.org/teacherworkshops

Description & Notes: Each workshop is designed to help you better understand and communicate the geological content presented. You will leave with useful resources to help your students excel in earth science, including interesting classroom materials, outstanding specimen kits, and maybe even one of our many door prizes. Programs are facilitated by a professional geophysicist with extensive teaching experience. These programs are geared towards educators; however, all adults that are interested in Earth Sciences are welcome to participate! Reservations required.

Zip Line Day

Date: 8/12/17, 9/9/17

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Price: $12 per person

Info Page: http://heardmuseum.org/ropescourse

Description & Notes: Soar through the treetops of the Heard Wildlife Sanctuary as you travel down the Ropes Course’s zip line! Purchase one ticket for each time you would like to go down the zip line. Reservations required. (Ages 10+)

2nd Saturday Bird Walk

Date: 9/9/17, 10/14/17, 11/11/17, 12/9/17, 1/13/18, 2/10/18, 3/10/18, 4/14/18, 5/12/18, 6/9/18

Time: 8 a.m.

Price: Included in general admission (www.heardmuseum.org/tickets) and free for Heard Museum members

Info Page: http://heardmuseum.org/birding

Description & Notes: Learn more about birding at Second Saturday Bird Walks! These walks are intended to help beginning and intermediate birders with bird spotting and identification techniques. This program is offered annually on the 2nd Saturday of each month from September through may. Reservations are not required; however, make sure to arrive on time.

Weekly Homeschool Natural Science Programs

Date: Week of September 12 – Week of December 12 (weekly on Tuesdays)

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Price: (26 Hours/13 Weeks) $210 Heard Museum Member; $230 Non-member

Info Page: http://heardmuseum.org/homeschool

Description & Notes: Students will experience learning through classroom activities, outdoor field investigations, laboratory science, small group activities and take-home study packets. Each course curriculum is developed by the Heard Museum’s education staff who strive to recognize and meet the needs of homeschool families. Appropriate for children ages 5-11. (Use child’s birthday as of September 1.) Preregistration required.

Preschool Nature Explorers

Date: Week of September 12 – Week of December 12 (weekly on Tuesdays)

Time: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Price: (26 Hours/13 Weeks) $210 Heard Museum Member; $230 Non-member

Info Page: http://heardmuseum.org/preschool

Description & Notes: This informal science program introduces your child to the natural world through nature walks and hands-on science activities that foster cooperation with others, language development and creative play. Appropriate for children ages 3 and 4. (Use child’s birthday as of Sept. 1.) Preregistration required.

50th Anniversary Celebration

Date: 10/1/17

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Price: Included in general admission (www.heardmuseum.org/tickets) and free for Heard Museum members

Info Page: http://www.heardmuseum.org/heardat50

Description & Notes: You’re invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Heard’s opening with us! Please join us for activities and refreshments (while supplies last). More details coming soon.

Butterfly Talk: Amazing Monarchs

Date: 10/1/17

Time: 1 p.m.

Price: Included in general admission (www.heardmuseum.org/tickets) and free for Heard Museum members

Info Page: http://www.heardmuseum.org/butterflies

Description & Notes: Discover more about our state butterfly, their migration pattern, life cycle & how you can help protect their habitat. Designed primarily for adults. Interested youth may attend with an adult. May not be suitable for children younger than 10 years. Talks are led by Melanie Schuchart, one of our key butterfly volunteers. Each presentation will last about an hour followed by a walk through the butterfly house and garden.

National Fossil Day Celebration

Date: 10/14/17

Time: 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Price: Included in general admission (www.heardmuseum.org/tickets) and free for Heard Museum members

Info Page: http://www.heardmuseum.org/fossilday

Description & Notes: Come explore the exciting world of fossils with members of the Dallas Paleontological Society. Learn about ancient teeth, see casts of animals, and become a member of the “PIT” Crew (Paleontologists in Training). You can even bring in your own fossils and have them identified.

Halloween at the Heard

Date: 10/21/17

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Price: $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12, and free for children ages 2 and under

Info Page: http://www.heardmuseum.org/halloween

Description & Notes: Experience Collin County’s premier family-friendly Halloween event! Halloween at the Heard features a safe environment to experience the joy of trick-or-treating along the eerie Dinosaurs Live! Live-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs trail. Families will enjoy an evening full of fun activities including a presentation of a movie on the Heard’s outdoor amphitheater stage, a costume contest, and more. Tickets sell out each year before the event. Tickets open to the public beginning 10/2/17.

Holidays at the Heard

Date: 12/15/17-12/16/17

Time: 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Price: At the door: $9 for adults & seniors, $5 for kids 3-12 (children 2 and under free). Tickets purchased online before the event are $2 less per ticket.

Info Page: coming soon at www.heardmuseum.org

Description & Notes: Hundreds of families will bundle up and experience Holidays at the Heard, the most unique holiday event in North Texas. Holidays at the Heard brings the beauty of the holiday season into nature. Guests will see lights and holiday décor along a half mile Heard nature trail. In keeping with the Heard’s role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary’s natural beauty. Children and the young at heart will enjoy the opportunity to have a photo taken with Father Christmas and Mother Nature in a festive setting. Hot beverages and treats will be available for purchase. Family-friendly entertainment will complement the holiday atmosphere. Local musicians will delight audiences with live holiday music in the Heard outdoor amphitheater.