Panel Discussion: State of the Arts in Plano and our Nation

The Plano Arts Coalition and media sponsor, Plano Profile magazine, invite Plano and North Texas residents to a discussion on the State of the Arts in Plano and our Nation on Sunday, October 22, 2017. The event will be held at The Willow Bend Center for the Arts at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park, Suite B216 in Plano, Texas 75093. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments/wine and the panel will begin at 6 p.m.

The State of the Arts in Plano and our Nation panelists include Mayor Pro Tem, Rick Grady, Dr. Dennis Kratz, Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities and the Ignacy and Celina Rockover Professor of Humanities at The University of Texas at Dallas, and Katherine Wagner, CEO of Business Council of the Arts. The moderator of the event will be Darrell Rodenbaugh, Governing Board President of North Texas Performing Arts.

The American for the Arts (AFTA) just concluded a national study on Arts & Economic Prosperity 5, a study designed to measure the economic impact of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations across the United States. This is the tenth impact study by the Business Council of the Arts (BCA) over the past 20 years, and the second consecutive one with AFTA.

From Business Council for the Arts Website:

“AEP5 Study Highlights for North Texas: The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA came in third, measured against other multicounty regions in the country. The economic impact of arts and culture organizations in North Texas more than tripled between the previously published study in 2012 and the current study – from $428,512,328 to $1,473,366,015. In the region, the nonprofit arts and culture sector equated to 52,848 FTE jobs supported, translating into $1.3 billion in annual salaries. North Texas cultural audience attendance numbers totaled 13,970,000 in 2015,

contributing $473,856,433 to the economy.”

“This study shows, in very powerful numbers, just what a critical role arts and culture play in keeping our national, state and local economies vibrant and growing,” says Katherine Wagner, CEO, Business Council for the Arts

Plano Arts Coalition

The Plano Arts Coalition is a consortium of Plano Major Arts Groups, arts patrons, artists, and City of Plano Arts Leaders. Its mission is to establish the City of Plano as a major arts destination. Its vision is to establish Plano as a diverse cultural destination through collaboration, promotion, and advocacy.

The Plano Arts Coalition’s founding arts organizations include ArtCentre of Plano, Chamberlain Ballet, Historic Downtown Plano, Plano International Festival, North Texas Performing Arts -Plano Children’s Theatre, Plano Civic Chorus, Plano Art Association, Plano Metropolitan Ballet, and Plano Symphony Orchestra.

Officers for the 2017-2018 Plano Arts Coalition are: President – Karen Davis; Vice President – Mike Mazur; Treasurer – Robert Reed, Communications – Jennifer Seibert, and Secretary – Sue Oldham. The PAC meets the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the ArtCentre of Plano in the historic Saigling home, 902 E. 16th Street in Plano, Texas. Meetings are open to the public. Voting memberships are $100 a year, $500 for corporations, and $25 for independent artists. To become a member, please contact Sue Oldham at (972) 423-7809.