RECIPE: The Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie

While the famous Neiman Marcus Cookie may taste so good some people would be willing to pay $250; it’s an urban myth that Neiman Marcus once actually charged someone $250 for the recipe. Whatever the truth. this recipe makes a delicious cookie and here we bring it to you totally free!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1-3/4 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1-1/2 teaspoons instant espresso coffee powder
- 1-1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Cream the butter with the sugars using an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy (approximately 30 seconds).
- Beat in the egg and the vanilla extract for another 30 seconds.
- In a mixing bowl, sift together the dry ingredients and beat into the butter mixture at low speed for about 15 seconds. Stir in the espresso coffee powder and chocolate chips.
- Using a 1-ounce scoop or a 2-tablespoon measure, drop cookie dough onto a greased cookie sheet about 3 inches apart. Gently press down on the dough with the back of a spoon to spread out into a 2 inch circle. Bake for about 20 minutes or until nicely browned around the edges. Bake a little longer for a crispier cookie.
Yield: 2 dozen cookies