Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar brings its iconic scratch-made Southern cuisine to Texas, opening at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar debuts as an anchor restaurant at The Star in Frisco, a high-profile 91-acre development that houses the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. The restaurant is located adjacent to The Ford Center, in prime location for the many visitors and Dallas Cowboys employees.

The Asheville, N.C.-based restaurant, known for its revival of Southern food, has become one of the Southern region’s most beloved dining destinations since opening in 2000.

“Expanding into Texas was a natural move for the brand,” said Tupelo Honey CEO Steve Frabitore. “The Dallas/Fort Worth culinary scene is exploding, particularly in Frisco, and we found the perfect location at The Star.”

Tupelo Honey features lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with menus changing seasonally and by location. The Frisco restaurant will feature both traditional and revitalized Southern dishes like honey dusted fried chicken (a half-bird, brined and fried and sprinkled with signature “bee dust”), Tex-Mex inspired offerings such as huevos rancheros, and an extensive steak program of 100% Texas beef featuring Akashi (essentially American Wagyu) and Certified Black Angus.

The beverage program stars craft cocktails, local brews, an extensive wine selection and crowd-pleasing promotions such as $0.75 martinis during weekday lunch. Happy Hour is offered seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and features discounted cocktails, wine, beer and a variety of $5 snacks, such as blackberry habanero pork tacos, bacon pralines and pimento cheese nachos.

Leading the Frisco kitchen is executive chef Thomas Robey, formerly of six-time James Beard award-winning restaurant, Commander’s Palace, who has been with Tupelo Honey since early 2016. Robey worked with corporate executive chef Eric Gabrynowicz to develop the Frisco menu, and bring local, responsibly sourced ingredients to his kitchen.

“I look forward to collaborating with local farmers, vendors, wineries and distilleries to offer Texas-sourced menu items with our traditional Southern flair,” said Robey. “We are eager to make our culinary mark in the great state of Texas.”

As the largest Tupelo Honey location, the Frisco restaurant features an indoor and outdoor bar and two private dining spaces, ideal for meetings, events and group dinners. The expansive indoor bar features communal tables, numerous big screen TVs, and an actual Jumbotron ideal for the Cowboys viewing parties Tupelo Honey plans to host regularly. The large outdoor bar features ample seating and a covered patio. Inside the restaurant, a charcuterie and shellfish bar features fresh seafood daily and a wide selection of the South’s best charcuterie paired with high-quality cheeses, including cheese from Texas’ Cypress Grove Dairy.

Known for celebrating art and local artists, Tupelo Honey will highlight unique, Texas-inspired pieces throughout the restaurant. Tupelo Honey’s signature artist, Simone Wilson, curated the art for Frisco, and selected three Texas artists to showcase in the restaurant. Tupelo Honey will feature the work of Dallas-based artist, Annie Holland, with eight Texas-inspired images. Additionally. Austin-based artists, Brian Phillips and Judy Paul will each have custom-made installations throughout the restaurant.

Tupelo Honey is located at 6725 Winning Drive, Frisco, Texas. From Thursday, Sept. 14, it will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.