Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Offers Special Menu Benefiting Houston Flood Relief Fund

With eight locations in Houston,Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has been heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey. But that isn’t stopping its sister restaurants across the country from banding together to do what it can to help support relief and recovery efforts.

Beginning today, Sept. 1, Perry’s locations nationwide, including the Uptown Dallas and Frisco locations, are offering a special discounted three-course menu that will be available during the entire month of September.

For every meal served from the special menu, $5 will be donated to the Houston Flood Relief Fund organized by Houston Texans star J. J. Watt. The three-course menu has been discounted to $49.95 and will include the choice of Wedge, Caesar or Kale salads followed by one of these popular entrées:

8-oz. Bacon-wrapped Surf and Turf Filet – Nueske Applewood Smoked Bacon-wrapped filet topped with your choice of two grilled shrimp or jumbo lump crab meat

– Nueske Applewood Smoked Bacon-wrapped filet topped with your choice of two grilled shrimp or jumbo lump crab meat Perry’s Famous Seven-finger-high Pork Chop – Served with an individual side of whipped potatoes (for this special menu only) and homemade applesauce

– Served with an individual side of whipped potatoes (for this special menu only) and homemade applesauce Grilled Sea Bass – served with beurre fondue and a side of char-grilled vegetables

– served with beurre fondue and a side of char-grilled vegetables 14-oz. Prime Ribeye – finely seasoned with kosher salt, black pepper and topped with herb-garlic butter

The special dinner will finish on a sweet note with a choice of Perry’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bar or the Dessert Trio – a sampling of Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée topped with a fresh raspberry, Praline Cheesecake and Perry’s Chocolate Crunch. Price does not include tax and gratuity.

“Perry’s is proud to be founded in Houston and we want to do what we can to support our hometown as we all cope with the devastation resulting from Hurricane Harvey,” said Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “We are asking patrons to join us in trying to meet our goal of donating $200,000 to the Houston Flood Relief Fund.”

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has two North Texas locations: at 2000 McKinney Ave., Ste. 100 in Uptown Dallas and 2440 Parkwood Blvd. in Frisco. Reservations are required for this three-course meal. For reservations, call 214.855.5151 (Uptown) or 214.494.4645 (Frisco).

About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done experience, Perry’s currently operates 13 steakhouse locations in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. A new Perry’s Steakhouse will be opening in Grapevine, Texas, in late 2017. Perry’s was named one of the Top 100 Steakhouses in America by OpenTable in 2016. For more information and updates, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.