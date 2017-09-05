Session Pilates and The Bomb Factory Unite To Support Hurricane Recovery

Session | Pilates and The Bomb Factory are teaming up to host a one-of-a-kind Pilates class on Saturday, Sept. 9, benefiting the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

For a $25 donation, guests can participate in a 75-minute dynamic mat Pilates class led by Session Founder Brittany Grignon and New York fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Bethany Meyers. 100% of event proceeds will be donated to the relief fund.

“Hurricane Harvey has caused an unbelievable amount of destruction and distress for our fellow Texans, and we felt like we had to do something to ease their burden,” said Grignon. “This storm really hit home for everyone here at Session because one of our team member’s family lost their home to Harvey last week. We appreciate The Bomb Factory donating their space and inviting us to move our studio there on Saturday so hundreds of Dallasites can gather together to sweat, stretch and give back to our neighbors down south.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the #Session4Texans class will begin at 11:15 a.m. Guests must bring their own yoga mat. Bottled water and snacks will be provided. Tickets for the class are now on sale here.

For those who are unable to attend the class, or who wish to donate more than the $25 class fee, Session and The Bomb Factory are also hosting an online fundraiser.

There will also be a donation drop box at The Bomb Factory on Saturday for guests who would like to donate relief items; specifically moving boxes, diapers, baby wipes, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and nonperishable food, including baby formula. The only clothing items that are needed at this time are unopened packs of underwear and socks. Please be sure to only donate new, unused items.

The Bomb Factory is located at 2713 Canton St. in the Deep Ellum district of downtown Dallas.

About Session | Pilates

Session is a full mind and body experience that gets you out of your head and connects you to movement. Our music-driven workout will have you moving from one exercise into the next, minimizing time wasted and keeping you in sync and focused on the workout. Session is located at 3121 N. Fitzhugh Ave. in Dallas. For more information, visit sessionpilates.com.