The Shops at Willow Bend’s Fifth Annual Concerts in the Courtyard

Four Fridays, Four Tribute Bands, Fifth Year
- Friday, October 6: Beatlemania64
Hey Jude! Beatlemania64 has been spreading the gospel of John, Paul, George and Ringo for 15 years.
- Friday, October 13: Briefcase Blues
Blues Brothers tribute band Briefcase Blues have had crowds jumping and shouting for 30 years in the U.S. and abroad.
- Friday, October 20: Forever Mac
It’s time for “Landslide!” Listen to Dallas’ own Forever Mac perform your favorite Fleetwood Mac hits.
- Friday, October 27: ESCAPE
We never stop believin’! Rock out to the songs of Dallas-based Journey tribute band, ESCAPE.
WHAT
Concerts in the Courtyard
WHEN
Fridays, October 6, 13, 20 and 27
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
WHERE
Crate&Barrel Courtyard
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W. Park Blvd.
Plano, TX 75093
COST
Free!
GUEST INFORMATION
972-202-4900
About The Shops at Willow Bend
The Shops at Willow Bend is located at 6121 W. Park Blvd in Plano, Texas; hours are Monday –Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Restaurants and department store hours may vary.