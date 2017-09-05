The Shops at Willow Bend’s Fifth Annual Concerts in the Courtyard

Founded in 1982, Plano Profile is the magazine of good living in and around Plano. Plano Profile magazine is an community-based cross-channel publication for those who live or work in the city of Plano, Texas. Plano is an affluent community just north of Dallas, which is home to some of the most recognized businesses in the world. The combination of affluent citizens, exceptional healthcare, business growth, exemplary schools, and a diverse demographic make up the fabric of Plano. Our print publication is delivered monthly by direct mail to 50,000 homes and businesses in Plano, Allen and Frisco. Our website is updated daily with local news and events and our weekly email newsletter keeps readers up-to-date with everything going on in and around Plano. With more than 160,000 monthly readers, Plano Profile will help you grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.