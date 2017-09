The Shops at Willow Bend’s Fifth Annual Concerts in the Courtyard

Jam out to terrific tribute bands! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of food, fun and rock music from four tribute bands – performing LIVE in October – the way music should be. Attendees can also enjoy tasty selections from food trucks including Cousins Maine Lobster and The Dapper Doughnut, and sip on wine and beer all available for purchase. See the full schedule below.

Concerts in the Courtyard is sponsored by Cirro Energy and The Christie Cannon Team. Concerts in the Courtyard may be canceled if there is inclement weather. Concert cancellations will be posted on The Shops at Willow Bend’s events page

WHAT

Concerts in the Courtyard

WHEN

Fridays, October 6, 13, 20 and 27

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE

Crate&Barrel Courtyard

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W. Park Blvd.

Plano, TX 75093

COST

Free!

GUEST INFORMATION

972-202-4900