The Shops at Willow Bend’s Fifth Annual Concerts in the Courtyard

Four Fridays, Four Tribute Bands, Fifth Year

Photo Courtesy of Shops at Willow Bend

Jam out to terrific tribute bands! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of food, fun and rock music from four tribute bands – performing LIVE in October – the way music should be. Attendees can also enjoy tasty selections from food trucks including Cousins Maine Lobster and The Dapper Doughnut, and sip on wine and beer all available for purchase. See the full schedule below.

  • Friday, October 6: Beatlemania64 
    Hey Jude! Beatlemania64 has been spreading the gospel of John, Paul, George and Ringo for 15 years.
  • Friday, October 13: Briefcase Blues 
    Blues Brothers tribute band Briefcase Blues have had crowds jumping and shouting for 30 years in the U.S. and abroad.
  • Friday, October 20: Forever Mac 
    It’s time for “Landslide!” Listen to Dallas’ own Forever Mac perform your favorite Fleetwood Mac hits.
  • Friday, October 27: ESCAPE 
    We never stop believin’! Rock out to the songs of Dallas-based Journey tribute band, ESCAPE.
Concerts in the Courtyard is sponsored by Cirro Energy and The Christie Cannon Team. Concerts in the Courtyard may be canceled if there is inclement weather. Concert cancellations will be posted on The Shops at Willow Bend’s events page.

WHAT       
Concerts in the Courtyard

WHEN
Fridays, October 6, 13, 20 and 27
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE
Crate&Barrel Courtyard
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W. Park Blvd.
Plano, TX 75093

COST
Free!

GUEST INFORMATION  
972-202-4900

About The Shops at Willow Bend
The Shops at Willow Bend is located at 6121 W. Park Blvd in Plano, Texas; hours are Monday –Saturday10 a.m. – 9 p.m.Sunday12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Restaurants and department store hours may vary. For more information, visit ShopWillowBend.com like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitterand Instagram.

