The Turning Point hosts charity luncheon at The Star with Dale Hansen

The Turning Point, a Plano-based non-profit organization serving Collin County, is hosting a fundraising event at the brand-new Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on Friday, October 27, 2017 to raise funds to support the free counseling, advocacy, and educational services The Turning Point provides to the Collin County community.

On Friday, October 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Turning Point will host “Big Day Out at The Star” in an effort to raise $45,000 for the organization. The event will feature local sportscaster Dale Hansen as keynote speaker and Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis as emcee. All attendees are welcome to enjoy the Omni Frisco facilities after the event concludes. VIP ticketholders will also receive an exclusive tour of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters following the luncheon program.

Fabulous silent auction items will be on display and available for online bidding starting on October 23. Signature items such as a pair of round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines and Yeti Coolers will be raffled off to lucky winners in attendance!

Over 80 percent of the funds raised at the event are spent on The Turning Point’s direct client services, which include: a 24 Hour Crisis Hotline staffed with trained volunteers; hospital advocacy through trained volunteers and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners; counseling services for survivors of sexual violence and their friends and family; and educational programs that raise awareness and emphasize the effects of bullying, sexual harassment, and sexualized violence for schools, law enforcement, medical practitioners, and businesses.

“As the only rape crisis center in Collin County, The Turning Point is such an important organization, and the need for its services continues to grow as evidenced by the 30% increase in hospital calls for survivors of sexual violence from 2015 to 2016,” said Renee Gately, Board Member at The Turning Point. “We’re excited to host a fun event and raise money for The Turning Point so that it can continue to provide and expand the available services that are so critical to our community.”

Sponsorships and tickets are still available! To learn more about tickets and sponsorships, please visit the event website http://theturningpoint.preclickbid.com/ or contact Renee Gately, Event Chair and Board Member, by email at [email protected].

Big Day Out at The Star

When: October 27 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Omni Frisco | 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More: theturningpoint.preclickbid.com

