Recipe: Neiman Marcus Crunchy Thai Salad

This may seem like a long list of ingredients, but everything can be prepped ahead of time and assembled right before serving. The combination of all the crunchy vegetables and fresh herbs makes for a refreshing, yet filling, entree after a long, busy day.

Ingredients

DRESSING:

¼ cup fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 large pinch brown sugar

½ garlic clove, minced

1 red chile pepper, seeded, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger root

1 large handful finely chopped cilantro & basil

SALAD:

1 pkg. cellophane noodles

3 cups baby spinach

1 bunch arugula

1 head Napa cabbage, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 red chile pepper, seeded, thinly sliced

1 European cucumber, thinly sliced, seeded

1 lb. sugar snap peas

1 lb. bean sprouts

2 (8-oz.) boneless skinless chicken breasts, or 16 oz. chicken tenderloins

1 cup lightly toasted cashews

1 tablespoon each finely chopped fresh mint, basil, & cilantro

Recipe

To prepare the dressing, combine the lime juice, olive oil, sesame oil and soy sauce in a bowl and mix well. Add the brown sugar, garlic, chile pepper, ginger root and mixture of cilantro and basil; mix well. To prepare the salad, cook the noodles using the package directions. Combine the spinach, arugula and Napa cabbage in a salad bowl and toss to mix. Spoon some of the greens onto 4 serving plates. Sprinkle the bell peppers, chile pepper, cucumber and snap peas over the greens. Twirl a small amount of the noodles at a time around a fork and place over the salads. Top with the bean sprouts. Cut the chicken into strips and grill for 3-4 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Arrange on the salads. Sprinkle with the cashews and herbs. Drizzle with dressing. Makes 4 servings.

Source: Adapted from Neiman Marcus in the award-winning Lone Star to Five Star cookbook, published by the Junior League of Plano.