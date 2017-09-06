Recipe: Neiman Marcus Crunchy Thai Salad

This may seem like a long list of ingredients, but everything can be prepped ahead of time and assembled right before serving. The combination of all the crunchy vegetables and fresh herbs makes for a refreshing, yet filling, entree after a long, busy day.
Ingredients
DRESSING:
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 large pinch brown sugar
- ½ garlic clove, minced
- 1 red chile pepper, seeded, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger root
- 1 large handful finely chopped cilantro & basil
SALAD:
- 1 pkg. cellophane noodles
- 3 cups baby spinach
- 1 bunch arugula
- 1 head Napa cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 red chile pepper, seeded, thinly sliced
- 1 European cucumber, thinly sliced, seeded
- 1 lb. sugar snap peas
- 1 lb. bean sprouts
- 2 (8-oz.) boneless skinless chicken breasts, or 16 oz. chicken tenderloins
- 1 cup lightly toasted cashews
- 1 tablespoon each finely chopped fresh mint, basil, & cilantro
Recipe
- To prepare the dressing, combine the lime juice, olive oil, sesame oil and soy sauce in a bowl and mix well. Add the brown sugar, garlic, chile pepper, ginger root and mixture of cilantro and basil; mix well.
- To prepare the salad, cook the noodles using the package directions. Combine the spinach, arugula and Napa cabbage in a salad bowl and toss to mix. Spoon some of the greens onto 4 serving plates. Sprinkle the bell peppers, chile pepper, cucumber and snap peas over the greens. Twirl a small amount of the noodles at a time around a fork and place over the salads. Top with the bean sprouts.
- Cut the chicken into strips and grill for 3-4 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Arrange on the salads. Sprinkle with the cashews and herbs. Drizzle with dressing. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Adapted from Neiman Marcus in the award-winning Lone Star to Five Star cookbook, published by the Junior League of Plano.