Aloft Richardson, boutique hotel, opens at CityLine

The Aloft Richardson has officially opened at CityLine, the 186-acre transit-oriented development in Richardson, Texas.

“We are so excited to have a standout hotel option with Aloft Richardson and the unparalleled amenities that they offer, including the vibrant social scene at the WXYZ Lounge,” said Jessica Robertson, marketing director, CityLine. “Perfect for out-of-towners or a staycation, guests will have everything they need and more with direct access to all CityLine has to offer.”

Aloft Richardson will include the popular WXYZ Lounge, which will offer a full menu of drinks, bites and a vibrant social scene. The signature cocktail list includes a pink grapefruit margarita, the aviator martini, tequila sunrise, and wines by the glass and bottle. Happy hour will be Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m., offering $4 house wine, $4 draft beers and $5 well liquor. Lounge hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight. Live at the Aloft, a weekly live music performance series, will launch later this year.

“The addition of Aloft’s WXYZ Lounge will be a great fit for the CityLine crowd and we’re excited to complement our many dining neighbors within the development,” said Justin Newton, general manager, Aloft Richardson. “It’s the perfect place to grab a drink and appetizer before dinner, or as your last stop of the evening for dessert.”

Located at 1160 E. State Street, the Aloft Richardson’s 148 guest rooms feature nine-foot-high ceilings, plush platform beds, 50” LCD TVs, walk-in showers and custom bath amenities by Bliss Spa. The pet-friendly hotel includes nearly 3,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as amenities like free Wi-Fi and parking; Re:fuel by Aloft, where you can grab light meals and snacks 24/7; Re:charge gym, open 24/7; the Splash pool and outdoor patio; SPG® Keyless, an app-based system used for check-in and room access; along with the benefit of being in the heart of CityLine.

About CityLine

CityLine is a 186-acre transit-oriented development in Richardson, Texas featuring a dense mix of office buildings, apartments, restaurants, entertainment options and open space, with easy access to two major highways and the DART light rail system. CityLine’s current development phase includes more than 25 dining options with Whole Foods Market as a retail anchor, an Aloft hotel, seven office buildings home to State Farm and Raytheon, and a wellness office building anchored by Texas Health Resources and Children’s Medical Center.

At full build-out, CityLine will contain five million square feet of office space, 3,925 multi-family residential units, more than 50 dining and service retail options, two hotels, and two parks with access to regional hike and bike trails. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to live and work at CityLine.