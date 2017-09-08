Chef John Tesar and Friends Host Dinner Benefiting Feed The Children

On Wednesday, September 27, Chef John Tesar will host a dinner benefiting Feed The Children, featuring a reception and seated dinner, and other acclaimed guest chefs. This dinner is part of the Celebrity Chef Series campaign and will be held at Knife Dallas. The event starts with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a multi-course dinner at 7 p.m. The funds from the dinner will help to deliver semi-tractor trailer loads of disaster relief supplies such as bottled water, food, hygiene items, diapers, and other much-needed essentials to Houston and the surrounding areas.

Guest chefs for the evening include Tim Byres (Chef/Owner of Smoke, Theodore); Junior Borges (Executive Chef of The Joule Hotel); and Eric Cobb (Pastry Chef at Knife). Also participating is guest mixologist Michael Martensen (Proof & Pantry, Shoals) and Celebrity MC/auctioneer Billy Harris.

This dinner is the 2nd stop of several on the Celebrity Chef Series tour Feed the Children has planned across the country to help feed bodies, minds and futures. In Dallas alone, 24% of the population lives below the poverty line. Often, these children and families are unsure of where they will find their next meal.

John Tesar, a former Top Chef contestant, is nationally known for his excellence in cooking and achievements in the world of food and culinary. He’s also very passionate about this cause. “Children are the future and it’s a privilege to be a partner with this great organization and do what I can to help put an end to child hunger in Dallas and America,” says Tesar.

Individual tickets for the dinner are $125. Table-hosting opportunities are also available. Go to feedthechildren.org/dallas for more details and tickets, or call Joe Allegro (917) 834-5335.

Feed The Children Dallas Dinner with John Tesar

When: Wednesday, September 27

6 p.m. – reception

7 p.m. – seated multi course-dinner

Where: Knife Dallas | 5300 E. Mockingbird Ln., Dallas

Tickets: feedthechildren.org/dallas

