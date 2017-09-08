Wednesday Wine Tasting at III Forks

Fine dining and a rotation of fine wines from bubbly whites to bold rich reds—III Forks offers an opportunity to step into their wine cellar with a bi-monthly tasting on the first and third Wednesday of every month. There’s wine, cheese and a little bit of steak. What else could you want?

Wine is as big a part of the III Forks Steakhouse experience as steak is. As many as 400 bottles are served in a single night and the restaurant keeps more than 8,000 bottles on hand. Their Wednesday “Be a Sommelier for a Day” tasting has to be the best way to sample their collection. All you have to do is sit down with a few friends and enjoy six wines, selected by the wine director at III Forks and paired with hand-passed hors d’oeuvres created by Executive Chef Chris Vogeli.

Not only do the offerings change, but the opinions of the guests end up influencing the wider wine menu at III Forks. Each taster gets a rating card equipped with an aroma wheel and description of what notes they might discover in each glass. The most highly rated wine of the night will be a featured wine for the month of October.

On our visit, we were served wine from the very best wineries in Spain: Mont-Marçal, Pazo de Barrantes in Rias Baixas, Gran Clos in Priorat, Bodegas Alto Moncayo, Bodegas Volver.

From Mont Marçal’s Cava Brut Reserva 2014 to Bodegas Volver’s Triga, 2013, the wine choices were interesting and diverse, poured rather generously for a tasting.

Guests can tour two long tables where a lovely spread of fruit, cheese and crackers await. They were paired with hors d’oeuvres like a bite-sized crab cake and crab claw and small portions of steak in a portobello sauce on couscous.

For $25 this has to be one of the most delicious deals in Dallas. Reservations are required.

Sommelier for a Day at III Forks

When: First and third Wednesday | 5-7 p.m.

Where: III Forks Steakhouse | 17776 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas

More: 972.267.1776 | 3forks.com