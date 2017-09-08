Yoga at the Heritage Farmstead Museum

On Thursday, September 14, Heritage Farmstead Museum of Plano is offering a free yoga class and a variety of family-friendly activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the group’s participation in North Texas Giving Day, a one-day, online giving event that benefits thousands of North Texas area non-profits.

“Get up and give for North Texas Giving Day, then head to the farm to ¬relax, rejuvenate and enjoy the peaceful beauty of nature on our grounds,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Director of Development Katherine Strobel.

Toni Farris, owner of Yoga Tree Studio in Plano, will offer a yoga lesson in the meadow at the Farmstead from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.

In addition to a yoga class in the north meadow, guests will enjoy music and have the opportunity to take photos with the Farmstead’s chickens, sheep, donkey and pigs. A variety of food will also be available for purchase including Sugar Mountain snow cones and treats from the Hub Streat food truck.

“Practicing yoga on a historic farm site with animals present is a back-to-basics move that helps you find something deeper,” added Strobel. “And, I’ve heard nature is one the deepest experiences we can have…consider the loveable farm animals a bonus!”

Heritage Farmstead Museum is located at 1900 W. 15th Street in Plano. For more information, please call 972.881.0140, email [email protected] or visit www.heritagefarmstead.org

To learn more about North Texas Giving Day, please visit www.northtexasgivingday.org

About The Heritage Farmstead Museum:

The Heritage Farmstead Museum, a four-acre historic site consisting of a restored, 14-room 1891 Victorian farmhouse with its original outbuildings, interprets rural life on the North Texas prairie between 1890 and 1925. The museum provides tours, field trips and programs for 35,000 visitors each year. For more information, call 972.881.0140 or visit www.heritagefarmstead.org.