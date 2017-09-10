RECIPE: STEAK, EGG, & BLUE CHEESE SALAD

A tasty, satisfying way to make a salad hearty enough to be a main course meal? Top it with slices of steak. If you want to skip preparing the steak yourself, cooked and sliced steak is available for purchase at Market Street and Central Market. Or save your leftover grilled steak to create a classic pairing of steak and eggs. The author of this recipe advises to boil the eggs to medium doneness so the yolks are solid but moist. To achieve that, boil the eggs for only 4½ minutes once the water comes to a brisk simmer.
Ingredients
- 1 small clove garlic
- Kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. beef sirloin steak tips
- 2 heads Boston lettuce, washed, spun dry, torn into bite-sized pieces (about 6 cups, loosely packed)
- 4 medium- or hard-cooked eggs, peeled, quartered lengthwise
- ¾ cup crumbled blue cheese (about 4 oz.)
- 1 medium carrot, peeled, very thinly sliced crosswise
- 6 medium red radishes, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup 1-inch-long sliced fresh chives
Recipe
- Roughly chop the garlic, sprinkle it with a generous pinch of salt, and mash it into a paste with the side of a chef’s knife. Transfer the garlic to a small bowl and whisk in the vinegar and mustard. Whisk in ½ cup of the oil in a thin, steady stream. Season the vinaigrette to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle the sirloin tips with 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and let sit while preparing the other salad ingredients.
- Season the meat all over with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a 10-inch skillet over high heat. When the oil is shimmering hot, add the meat and sear on both sides until cooked to your liking, about 3 minutes per side for medium rare. Let the meat rest briefly on a cutting board while assembling the salad.
- Put the lettuce in a large serving bowl. Whisk the vinaigrette and toss the lettuce with just enough of the vinaigrette to coat. Slice the sirloin tips on the diagonal into ½-inch thick medallions. Scatter the meat (and any accumulated juices), eggs, cheese, carrot, radishes, and chives on top of the lettuce. Drizzle the toppings with some of the remaining vinaigrette to taste and toss gently at the table. Serve any remaining vinaigrette on the side. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Allison Ehri Kreitler, Fine Cooking Issue 83.