Grand Opening of the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel announced its grand opening with the ultimate “West Meets Zen” celebration on September 8. The hotel offered a magical mystery tour in which entertainers and performance artists will populated each area of the landmark hotel to showcase the property’s design, cuisine and highly touted art collection.

An inside look of the evening’s festivities revealed Asian Lion Dancers going toe-to-toe with country western line dancers, an aerialist balancing amid the lobby sculptures, intriguing interactive human art, live music, pool deck yoga, cabana selfie booths, craft cocktails served and Texas-Asian fusion cuisine.

Bob Bula, General Manager says, “We are thrilled to join the Sam Moon Group in bringing the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel to the North Texas area. The Moon family has designed and built a world-class project that will set the new standard of luxury for Plano and the surrounding communities.”

Located in Plano, Texas on Legacy Drive at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121, the premier 304-room, 15-story hotel within the walkable epicenter of the $3 billion Legacy West urban mixed-use project is poised to bring a unique blend of hospitality sizzle and Zen to the progressive, recently opened development that boasts the North American headquarters of Toyota, United States headquarters of JC Penney and Frito-Lay and the regional headquarters of FedEx Office. Legacy West is the largest mixed-use development being built in North Texas.

Owner and developer Sam Moon Group of the eponymous handbag and accessories retail empire, fulfills founder David Moon’s dream of expanding into the hospitality arena with the opening of their first hotel venture, operated by Renaissance Hotels, the brand known for providing engaging experiences that serve as a catalyst for unexpected guest discoveries. Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West remains true to the brand’s “Business Unusual” sensibility with unexpected touch points at every turn.

Guests can expect to experience “West meets Zen” at the contemporary landmark hotel designed by architects HKS, with interiors by Dallas-based Looney & Associates. The dazzling glass-sheathed 15-story tower stands proudly at the entrance of Windrose Ave., the central boulevard and pedestrian walkway of Legacy West’s eateries and shops Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel includes 30,000 square feet of flexible conference and meeting space; a state-of-the-art fitness center; three restaurant options; club level with lounge; and an amenity deck with heated pool, cabanas, outdoor bar, grill and event space. The hotel was designed to be its own destination within the remarkable Legacy West.

A curated art collection is the cornerstone of the interiors featuring provocative installations in all types of mediums – sculpture, ceramics, paintings, prints, textiles, mobiles and digital installations. The use of natural materials, and the integration of elemental water and fire features convey the fusion of Western energy and soothing Asian themes throughout the property. Wide-open interior spaces with broad site lines embody the indigenous elements of the Texas prairie. Guests are exposed to global culture while connecting with community in the sophisticated high-energy lobby and bar spaces. While the public areas invigorate, the guestrooms and suites are designed to soothe. Crisp lines, calm color pallete, minimalist contemporary furniture, and expertly detailed workspaces and bathrooms promote the Asian sensibilities of rest, refresh and reflect.

The “West meets Zen” cultural fusion continues in the hotel’s culinary statements. Bold Texas flavors combine with Asian fare throughout the food & beverage areas: Whiskey Moon and Texas Tea House in the lobby; Oma, the hotel’s main three-meal restaurant also located on the hotel’s ground floor and an outdoor grill and bar serving the pool deck.

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel will offer all of Renaissance’s unique experiences, including Evenings at Renaissance, where guests can experience the locale through programming including local artist performances, interactive painting, cooking classes and wine tastings, among other experiences. The brand’s signature Bar Ritual will also be offered weekly, bringing travelers together enjoy a complimentary cocktail and encouraging guests to take time for their “5 to 9.” For the true social discoverer, the hotel’s Navigators will help guests experience the neighborhood’s soul with hidden gems and handpicked local discoveries.

For more information about Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, visit www.RenHotels.com.