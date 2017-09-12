Harvey the Hurricane Hawk to be Released in Plano

The hawk that became an international phenomenon when it took refuge inside a taxi cab during Hurricane Harvey will be released Wednesday, September 13th at 1:00 PM at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve.

The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC) in Lucas received the Cooper’s Hawk for rehabilitation after being rescued from Houston on August 27th. It flew into cab driver William Bruso’s car during the storm and refused to leave. Bruso cared for it until a member of the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC) took it to their center for professional care. The Houston-based group then contacted BPRC to help with the final rehab before releasing it.

The release will be in Plano, as TWRC felt releasing Harvey into damaged habitats in the Houston area would not be in the best interest of the hawk’s survival.

The release will take place in the south parking lot of Oak Point Amphitheater, located at 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway.

