Demi Lovato at Fabletics at Legacy West in Plano

Demi Lovato and Fabletics celebrated the launch of Demi’s Fall collection at Fabletics, Legacy West in Plano, Texas the afternoon of Saturday, September 9th.

Local fans were invited to shop Demi’s collection and get the chance to meet her and receive a free limited-edition tank and her signature. Over 700 of Demi’s fans came to meet her, with the first one in line at 4AM.

Following the success and social impact of her initial limited edition capsule in May, the Fall activewear collection will mark the singer’s second collaboration with the brand, and offers a complete performance line of 12 exclusive outfits. As part of the Fabletics continued partnership with Girl Up, the brand is dedicated to creating a community that nurtures inspiring, confident and spirited girls who are able to realize their best selves.

By integrating Demi’s authentic voice and passionate influence, Fabletics will support one of Girl Up’s priority initiatives, SchoolCycle. Girl Up’s SchoolCycle initiative works with UNFPA to give girls bikes – along with spare parts and maintenance training, so they can continue their education and travel quickly and safely to and from school, as well as give them independence and mobility to create a better future for themselves, their families and communities.

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection is available for purchase across 8 countries and on Fabletics.com as well as in the 22 Fabletics stores nationwide.