Medical City Plano Adds Pediatric Emergency Rooms

Medical City Plano is celebrating its recent emergency department expansion, which includes specially designed pediatric rooms, with a public grand opening. The event will be held Sunday, September 24, from 3 – 5 p.m., at the north side of Medical City Plano, 3901 W. 15th St., in the emergency department parking lot. This event is free and open to the public to attend with fun activities for the whole family.

“As Collin County’s only Level I Trauma Center, Medical City Plano is the recognized market leader for trauma and emergency services for the greater North Texas region,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano. “By expanding our emergency services to include pediatrics, we can provide quality, advanced emergency care and treatment for the entire family from infants to seniors. This a powerful resource for the many families who make Collin County and the surrounding region their home.”

The new pediatric wing at Medical City Plano’s emergency department includes four dedicated pediatric rooms with all new medical equipment designed especially for children. Custom décor was used to create a calm and age-appropriate environment. There is also a newly remodeled special waiting area with kid-sized chairs and iPads with interactive games for all ages. Medical City Plano’s emergency department is staffed by board certified emergency medicine physicians qualified to treat adults and children.

During the grand opening event, free teddy bears will be handed out to the first 150 children under 12. Children are invited to accompany their bears or a favorite stuffed toy or doll at a “teddy bear clinic,” a series of stations intended to mimic the hospital ER experience. Kids get to use their imaginations in describing their toy’s “injuries” or “illnesses” and experience the hospital in an educational, comfortable and fun environment.

Additional activities include: tours of the emergency pediatric rooms, kids teaching kids healthy snack demonstrations with mascot Leo the Lion, a bounce house, Hometown Heroes Touch a Truck experience, rock painting in partnership with the ArtCentre of Plano and more. Complimentary snow cones from Kona Ice will be provided while quantities last.

Pediatric emergency rooms grand opening

When: September 24 | 3- 5 p.m.

Where: Medical City Plano | 3901 W. 15th St., Plano

More: medicalcityplano.com