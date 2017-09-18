Margaritas, and Mole, and Migas! Oh, my! Meso Maya in Plano



Que rico! Meso Maya, Dallas’ favorite Mexican restaurant is officially opening their new Plano location on Monday September 25. But, if you’d like the chance to get a tasty sneak peak, we’ve partnered with Meso Maya to give you the chance to attend one of their soft opening events happening later this week. Scroll down for details on this reader exclusive.

With a menu designed as an homage to Mexican and Mayan food, Meso Maya offers diners an authentic Mexican experience. “From the herbs and spices we use for homemade adobos and salsas, to our hand-ground tortillas, to the entrees and sauces we create from scratch, every dish is prepared with a reverence to the states of Mexico—glorious places like Yucatan, Vera Cruz, and Chiapas,” they boast at MesoMaya.com.

For example:

The chocolate used in their mole sauce is made from specialty cocoa beans that they grind in house.

The garlic in the camaron al mojo de ajo is peeled from whole cloves.

The skillet-baked blueberries in the pastel de mora are always fresh picked.

The tomatoes in their salsa are cooked on a wood-burning grill.

CARNE ASADA wood-fired marinated steak, homemade sweet corn tamal, crema mexicana, charred salsa, queso fresco, black beans

The new Meso Maya will be located at 4800 W. Park Blvd. Plano.

Best of all? Their fabulous brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Say hola to Mexican Toast, Huevos Borrachos and Chorizo Migas!

MEXICAN TOAST

egg battered mexican pan dulce, vanilla cream cheese, strawberries, blueberries, caramelized bananas, drizzled with piloncillo cinnamon syrup

Plano Profile Reader Exclusive

We’ve partnered with Meso Maya to celebrate their grand opening and we’d love to have you join the fun! From Thursday to Sunday of this week, Meso Maya will be hosting their soft opening and would like you to join them for a free meal!

Reservations are available in the following slots:

Thursday 9/21

Dinner (7, 7:30, 8:15)

Friday 9/22

Lunch (11:30, 12, 12:30)

Dinner (7, 7:30, 8:15)

Saturday 9/23

Brunch (11:30, 12, 12:30)

Sunday 9/24

Brunch (11:30, 12, 12:30)

Please call 972.372.4473 to make your reservation. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.