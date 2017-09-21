First Annual Rosé All Day Wine & Music Festival Coming to Dallas

Picnic in style at the first annual Rosé All Day Wine & Music Festival.

Hank Keller, the co-founder of Lights All Night, is at it again with the debut of Dallas’ first Rosé All Day Wine & Music Festival.

Hank and his wife, Emily, are teaming up with Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits to create a festival centered on everyone’s favorite pink drink – Rosé wine.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, North Texans and visitors alike are invited to picnic in style from 1-9 p.m. at Arlington Hall at Lee Park. The festival will stretch out over nearly 15 acres, through the formal garden, the great lawn and inside Arlington Hall. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, preferably in pink or white.

Valet service will be available for those who choose to drive, as well as easy taxi/limo/Uber/Lyft pickup and dropoff locations for those who don’t want to worry about how much Rosé they enjoy.

Legendary Dallas cover bands, plus DJs Blake Ward and Christy Ray, will set the mood for the festival with live entertainment throughout the day. Tom Petty cover band Petty Theftwill kick off the performances, followed by Beatles tribute band A Hard Night’s Day and 90s country music cover artists Straight Tequila Night.

Of course, no picnic is complete without the right wine. Biagio Cru recently launched its Rosé All Day wine, harvested and bottled in the south of France. The festival’s namesake will be offered in both cans and bottles throughout the grounds, giving attendees an ideal opportunity to try out their future go-to Rosé. Several Frosé cocktails, additional wine samplings and a full liquor bar sponsored by EFFEN Vodka, Hornitos Tequila and Maker’s Mark will also be available.

“Rosé All Day is already a nationally recognized catchphrase, and with the recent debut of the Rosé All Day wine, we thought this would be the perfect time to create a Rosé-inspired festival that, naturally, runs all day!” said Keller. “We’re Dallas natives and we love the area, so we wanted to share our favorite wine with our neighbors and friends in an exciting and unique way. We’re planning for an awesome inaugural event and we believe it’s destined to become a popular fixture on the annual calendar in Big D.”

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Keller also announced that the Rosé All Day Festival will benefit AIRS Alliance & Reconstructive Surgery, in honor of his grandmother – a breast cancer survivor – and to support the women and families who are battling the horrible disease.

“Since the initial launch of Rosé All Day earlier this year, there has been tremendous buzz and excitement among consumers from coast to coast,” said Darren Restivo, a principal of Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits. “As we continue to build this brand, we are proud to take Rosé All Day to new heights with the launch of our first festival in Dallas, which will allow attendees to enjoy delicious Rosé and great music with fellow wine-lovers.”

A limited number of early bird tickets are now available at rosealldaytexas.com. The first 100 paying guests will receive a complimentary first glass of Rosé upon arrival. General Admission tickets start at just $40 and include access to the event, an official Rosé All Day blanket and wine glass. VIP tickets start at $95 and include express entry into the event, a preferred viewing area, an official Rosé All Day blanket and wine glass along with access to Arlington Hall, including its private bathrooms, air conditioning and an exclusive VIP-Only bar. Table service is also available and ranges from $1,500 to $10,000. For more information on table service and sponsorships, email [email protected].