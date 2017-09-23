Discover the haunted history of downtown Plano

Afraid of Ghosts? Take a Stroll through Plano’s Paranormal Past on Friday the 13th (of October).

Mysterious footsteps. A woman screams. Shades open, doors unlock, chairs unfold – but there’s no explanation.

Denizens of downtown Plano report strange occurrences in the area’s historic buildings. Some claim they’re haunted. And now, for the first time ever, just in time for Halloween, Plano residents will have a chance to experience the haunted history of downtown Plano, with the inaugural Apparition Expedition: A Stroll through Plano’s Paranormal Past.

“What a fun way to learn about Plano’s history in the spirit of the Halloween season,” said Michelle Hawkins, Arts, Culture & Heritage Manager for the City of Plano. “The tour is based on real accounts of spooky encounters – with a little imaginative speculation about how those unexplained occurrences might connect with real history.”

The guided, 1.5-mile hike through historic downtown Plano will introduce attendees to the mysterious, the ghostly and the darker moments of Plano’s history. Participants will get an exclusive peek at all the creepy corners, back hallways, and other out-of-the-way spots that are likely to create chills and thrills.

The event takes place on Friday, October 13th. The first tour departs from the Interurban Railway Museum at 6:30 p.m. and every half-hour until 8:30 p.m. The tour has a dozen stops including the Masonic Lodge, the historic Carpenter and Saigling Houses and several other historic buildings downtown. An After Party will follow the tour at 9:30 p.m. at Old Community Well. As part of this special event, owner Mason Ice will actually open a 19th century well, dating back to 1885. That well will be explored for the first time in more than 50 years using a GoPro camera.

Tickets are only $10 and include the hike, light refreshments, the after-party and a trolley ride back to the Interurban. Souvenir t-shirts and other items will also be available for purchase. Spaces are limited. Pre-purchase is encouraged. Register online at plano.gov/apparitionexpedition.

IMPORTANT: Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather; the tour involves about 1.5 miles of walking. Much of it is outdoors and there are stairs involved.