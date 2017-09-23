All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Health

Texas Health Resources earns national recognition

Posted on

For the second consecutive year, Texas Health Resources has been recognized by the American Heart Association for workplace health programs and employee heart health. The gold level achievement highlights the health system’s significant and continued steps of promoting a culture of health in the workplace.

Rankings were determined with results measured by the American Heart Association’s 2017 Workplace Health Achievement Index. The index uses science-based best practices to establish a comprehensive view of an organization’s workplace health programs.

Allowing companies to evaluate the effectiveness of their workplace health programs, the achievement index also measures the overall heart health of employees. The heart-health measurement is scored by using Life’s Simple 7®, which is the American Heart Association’s scientific definition of ideal heart health.

“I am truly proud of the positive impact our programs continue to have on our employees’ health,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, chief executive officer of Texas Health. “With sound numbers, we’re able to evaluate new ways to engage our employees and assist them along their well-being journey.”

More than 800 companies completed this year’s Index assessment, with 67 percent earning a Gold, Silver or Bronze recognition. To earn Gold recognition, organizations must achieve an Index score of at least 175 points, out of a maximum score of 217. Among other companies achieving Gold designation, Texas Health is highlighted in Forbes’ Special Centennial Anniversary edition.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Popular

607
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
541
Food

Margaritas, and Mole, and Migas! Oh, my! Meso Maya in Plano
459
Upcoming

Lift off! How Plano Became the Balloon Capital of Texas
315
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
301
Allen

Money Magazine Names Allen One of the Best Places to Live
290
Business

Meet Stephanie Pope, CFO at Boeing Global Services
behind-suburbia-homelessness-collin-county-4 behind-suburbia-homelessness-collin-county-4
225
Charity

What we learned about homelessness in Collin County at the Freedom Forum
187
Dallas

Hell’s Kitchen: Celebrity Chef John Tesar
174
Around Town

Grand Opening of the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel
cortado-1418-coffeehouse-plano cortado-1418-coffeehouse-plano
174
Dining Out

The Dish: The Cortado at 1418 Coffeehouse
To Top