Texas Health Resources earns national recognition

For the second consecutive year, Texas Health Resources has been recognized by the American Heart Association for workplace health programs and employee heart health. The gold level achievement highlights the health system’s significant and continued steps of promoting a culture of health in the workplace.

Rankings were determined with results measured by the American Heart Association’s 2017 Workplace Health Achievement Index. The index uses science-based best practices to establish a comprehensive view of an organization’s workplace health programs.

Allowing companies to evaluate the effectiveness of their workplace health programs, the achievement index also measures the overall heart health of employees. The heart-health measurement is scored by using Life’s Simple 7®, which is the American Heart Association’s scientific definition of ideal heart health.

“I am truly proud of the positive impact our programs continue to have on our employees’ health,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, chief executive officer of Texas Health. “With sound numbers, we’re able to evaluate new ways to engage our employees and assist them along their well-being journey.”

More than 800 companies completed this year’s Index assessment, with 67 percent earning a Gold, Silver or Bronze recognition. To earn Gold recognition, organizations must achieve an Index score of at least 175 points, out of a maximum score of 217. Among other companies achieving Gold designation, Texas Health is highlighted in Forbes’ Special Centennial Anniversary edition.