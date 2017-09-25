Dallas Arboretum unveils activity calendar for “A Tasteful Place”

Partnerships with popular chefs and foodies, leading medical and nutritional resources provide the backbone to programming at the Dallas Arboretum’s newest garden “A Tasteful Place.” Featuring 3.5 acres of vegetables, herbs and fruits along with spectacular views of White Rock Lake and Downtown Dallas, guests to the new garden will enjoy not only the beautiful display of produce, but also discover how to grow, harvest, and cook the produce in a healthy way via demonstrations, classes and personal interactions with experts.

Some of these expert chefs that are doing cooking demonstrations include John Tesar, Knife; Robert Lyford, Patina Green Home & Market; and Eric Dreyer, Fearing’s. In addition, P. Allen Smith, television host, lifestyle expert and program consultant for A Tasteful Place, will be onsite on October 15 to give a public demonstration.

UT Southwestern Medical School kicks off the slate of garden experiential events with a five-week Healthy Eating series, led by members of the UT Southwestern School of Health Professions in connection with the Center for Human Nutrition. Topics such as “Fighting Cancer from Your Kitchen” and “Maximizing Flavor Using Mediterranean Herbs” are geared to entertain and educate garden guests, capped off with a sampling of most of the presentation.

Presentations relying more heavily on the culinary experience are led each Monday by instructors from nationally-recognized culinary school, the Food and Hospitality Institute at El Centro College, a part of Dallas County Community College District. Demonstrations designed to refine kitchen skills and showcasing the seasonal produce grown in A Tasteful Place are the cornerstone of these classes.

Other featured partners are Texas Woman’s University, also presenting nutrition-focused programs, and TasteBuds, a local Southlake, franchise of a New York-based company teaching hands-on classes for kids and their caregiver.

The experiential activities planned for A Tasteful Place are rounded out with one-on-one horticultural presentations in the garden, daily tastings featuring seasonal harvest, recipe swaps, and even weekly cooking contests.

Mark Wolf, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “Inspired by the movement toward growing and eating sustainable, fresh, locally-grown food, A Tasteful Place is not only a beautifully designed and arranged outdoor space in an amazing setting, it’s also a venue that allows our guests to discover how vegetables grow, what’s in season, how to harvest, clean, cook and eat produce, all presented in a fun and engaging way–appealing to individuals as well as families.”

For a complete list of activities in A Tasteful Place, and information about the garden itself, view www.dallasarboretum.org/n amed-gardens-features/a-tastef ul-place. New events and classes are added regularly; be sure to check online frequently and watch for special announcements on social media.

Daily and Weekly Activities at A Tasteful Place:

All events/activities are free to garden guests with paid garden admission, unless otherwise noted.

Daily Tastings, beginning October 3

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ruthie Pack’s Tasting Plaza

Sample recipes featuring seasonal vegetables.

Heritage Recipe Swap

Every Thursday, beginning October 5

10 a.m.-Noon

Information Booth

Discover new recipes. Guests are encouraged to drop off a recipe featuring the weekly topic by 10 a.m., and return at noon to pick-up copies of all recipes shared that day:

October 5 – Tomato

October 12 – Squash

October 19 – Root Vegetable

October 26 – Carrot

November 2 – Veggie Soup

November 9 – Brussel Sprouts

November 16 – Okra

November 30 – Candy as Gifts

El Centro College Cooking Connection

Presented by the Food & Hospitality Institute at El Centro College

Beginning Monday, October 9, 10 -11 a.m.

The Test Pavilion

Free to Garden Guests

Participate in a cooking demonstration designed to refine kitchen skills showcasing seasonal produce found in A Tasteful Place taught by instructors from a nationally-recognized culinary school. Free to garden guests, thanks to El Centro College, a part of Dallas County Community College District. Check the website regularly for weekly topics.

Healthy Eating Series

Presented by UTSW Medical School

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Beginning October 7

The Test Pavilion

Members of UT Southwestern’s School of Health Professions, in connection with the Center for Human Nutrition, offer complimentary nutrition presentations on a variety of topics, including:

Oct. 7 -“Cultivating an Antioxidant-Rich Palate: How to Enjoy Nature’s Healthiest Foods”

Jo Ann Carson, Ph.D., RDN, LD, Professor, Clinical Nutrition

Oct. 14 -“Fighting Cancer from Your Kitchen”

Alicia Gilmore, RD, CSO, LD, CNSC, Faculty Associate, Clinical Nutrition

Oct. 21 -“Maximizing Flavor Using Mediterranean Herbs”

Susan Rodder, RDN, LD, Assistant Professor, Clinical Nutrition

Oct. 28 -“The Gluten-Free Diet Craze: Friend or Foe?”

Michelle Pearlman, M.D. Fellow, Internal Medicine

Nov. 4 -“Eating Your Way to a Healthy Home for Your Microbiome”

Lona Sandon, Ph.D., RDN, LD, Assistant Professor, Clinical Nutrition

Chef-Tastic Demonstrations

Tuesday, October 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

John Tesar, Knife

The Test Pavilion

Join nationally-acclaimed, James Beard nominated and Bravo’s Top Chef Contestant John Tesar for a cooking demo featuring seasonal produce from the garden.

Sunday, October 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

P. Allen Smith, TV host, writer, and professional gardener

The Test Pavilion

Join renowned chef P. Allen Smith, in the demonstration kitchen at A Tasteful Place, creating special dishes featuring seasonal vegetables from the garden.

Wednesday, October 18, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Robert Lyford, Chef/Owner, Patina Green Home and Market

The Test Pavilion

Chef Lyford likes to create meals from the very freshest, most seasonal ingredients, the menu will not be set until the week of the event. Check the website regularly for updates.

Tuesday, November 7, 11 a.m. to Noon

Eric Dreyer, Chef de Cuisine, Fearing’s

The Test Pavilion

Join Chef Eric Dryer for a cooking demonstration of Roasted Pheasant with Corn/Sage Pan Stuffing.

Savor the Flavor Series

Presented by Texas Woman’s University (TWU)

Select Dates

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

The Test Pavilion

Join TWU’s instructors and students as they share easy, impactful food tips. Discover proven ways to incorporate seasonal vegetables and herbs into recipes. Free of charge to garden guests thanks to the generosity of Texas Woman’s University.

November 8 – Happy, Healthy Greens

November 11 – Eat Lean, Save Green

November 18 – Fueling for Fitness

November 29 – Savor the Flavor of Fall Spices and Herbs

Cooking Competition

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Test Pavilion

Bragging rights are up for grabs at a friendly competition aimed at amateur chefs ages 15+ visiting the garden that day. Full details are available at:www.dallasarboretum.org/nam ed-gardens-features/a-tasteful -place

October 7 – Pumpkin Dish

October 14 – Vegetable Tart

October 21 – Eggplant Side Dish

October 28 – Chili

November 4 – Squash Dish

November 11 – Sweet Potato Dish

November 18 – Herb and Spice Dressing/Stuffing

November 25 – Christmas Cookies

Family Fun in the Kitchen

Presented by TasteBuds Kitchen, Southlake

The Test Pavilion

This endowed quarterly series encourages parents (or grandparents) to spend coveted non-screen time with the younger generation. Hands-on classes are geared to children ages 5 to 12 and an accompanying adult. Class size is limited. Adults $15, Youth $10 (does not include garden admission; lower price due to series endowment). Check the website for how to register.

Sunday, October 8

Ages 5-8

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cupcakes Galore

Monday, November 20

Ages 9-12

1-3 p.m.

Viva Italia Pasta Party

Arrangements Take Center Stage

October 4, 10-11 a.m.

October 17, 2-3 p.m.

Presented by Central Market Preston Road & Royal Lane

The Test Pavilion

Join Central Market floral experts Ed Malinoski and Andy Barlow as they teach participants how to create a centerpiece using vegetables, fruits and flowers worthy of any high-design magazine.