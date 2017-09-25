Meet our Agents of Change

Michelle is in charge of 300 stores across a 12-state region for Verizon Wireless. Angelia is the first African-American executive officer at Cinemark. Lindsay led the interior design team for Toyota’s new North American headquarters. Raquel is the first female national brand ambassador for The Macallan. Katherine Wagner is CEO of the Business Council for the Arts.

Stephanie Pope is CFO of Boeing Global Services, the new unit of Boeing which chose Legacy West, Plano for their headquarters.

Together, they are our Agents of Change. These successful women, leaders in their fields, are our speakers at our 16th annual Women in Business conference this Friday, September 26. Join us and be inspired.

Click here for tickets.

Stephanie Pope

Boeing Global Services

An accounting major from Southwest Missouri State University, Stephanie joined Boeing right out of college. In 2012, she was named vice president of Finance and controller for Boeing Defense, Space and Security before becoming vice president and CFO of Boeing Global Services in 2016. Stephanie recently relocated to Plano from Chicago.

“Change is hard because we try to define it as start/stop activity. Change is something we have to embrace,” Stephanie says.

Angelia Pelham

Cinemark Holdings

Angelia is executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Cinemark Holdings whose movie theaters are in the U.S. and Latin America. She’s the company’s first African-American executive officer—and the first female one, too. Before joining Cinemark, Angelia worked as an HR executive for the Walt Disney Company, Frito Lay, Yum Brands Pizza Hut, and Main Event Entertainment.

“When it comes to my role in [making] change, I try to be transparent and a truth-teller when needed,” Angelia says.

Katherine Wagner

Business Council for the Arts

Katherine is CEO of the Business Council for the Arts, a nonprofit whose mission is to connect businesses with art and find ways they can mutually benefit each other. With an MFA in Printmaking from Indiana University, Bloomington, Katherine’s prior experience includes 10 years as executive director of Dallas Visual Art Center (now “The Contemporary”).

“Change is hard; when your new path is uncharted, you have to take educated risks and make mistakes—you’re forced to learn,” Katherine says.

Lindsay Wilson

Corgan

As executive managing principal at Corgan—a global architecture and interior design firm—Lindsay led the interior design team for Toyota’s new North American headquarters. During the process, Lindsay took a leadership role in the development of the workplace strategy and branding integration.

“Change is a big deal. The solution is involvement and communication. We encourage our clients to engage employees in the process of workplace transformation but at a minimum to over-communicate about it,” Lindsay says.

Michelle Miller

Verizon Wireless

As vice president of retail sales and operations for the South Central region of Verizon Wireless, Michelle is in charge of “anything and everything that involves store operations” for 12 states, three time zones, 810,000 square feet and 5,000 employees. Michelle has worked for Verizon for over 19 years.

“The best thing that comes from change is growth. When you work through being uncomfortable, you have no choice but to grow,” Michelle says.

Raquel Raies

The Macallan

Raquel is the first female national brand ambassador for The Macallan single malt scotch. She has dedicated her career to fine wine and spirits and has gained extensive knowledge and experience working as luxury sales manager and educator for Edrington and Beam Suntory.

“Women have the ability to rid themselves of barriers created by society. For me, it was partly psychological; I didn’t believe obstacles existed and therefore pursued my career without fear or apprehension,” Raquel says.

We look forward to seeing you at our 16th annual Women in Business conference on September 29 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. To find out more and to buy tickets, click here.