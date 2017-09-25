Recipe: Classic Nicoise Salad

One can never go wrong with a classic like Tuna Nicoise Salad, originated in the south of France. If you’ve never had it before, you are in for a treat. But be sure to get good quality tuna fish, or for an American twist, substitute with grilled or roasted fresh tuna. This salad is meant to be composed on a platter or plate (not tossed), then lightly dressed with a delicious vinaigrette.

Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with cold water and season with salt. Bring to a simmer over med.-high heat and cook until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl; drizzle with the wine and let cool. Reserve the saucepan.

Meanwhile, bring a separate saucepan of salt water to a boil. Fill a bowl with salted ice water. Add the haricots verts to the boiling water; cook until crisp-tender and bright green, 2-4 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into the ice water to cool; drain and pat dry.

Place the eggs in the reserved saucepan and cover with cold water by about 1-inch. Bring to a simmer over med.-high heat, then cover, remove from the heat and let stand 10-12 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool. Peel under cold running water.

To make the dressing, whisk the vinegar, shallot, mustard, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste in a bowl. Whisk in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream until emulsified.

Toss the tomatoes in a small bowl with salt and pepper, to taste. Add about ¼ cup dressing to the potatoes and toss. Quarter the hard-cooked eggs.