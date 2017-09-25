All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining In

Recipe: Classic Nicoise Salad

Posted on

One can never go wrong with a classic like Tuna Nicoise Salad, originated in the south of France. If you’ve never had it before, you are in for a treat. But be sure to get good quality tuna fish, or for an American twist, substitute with grilled or roasted fresh tuna. This salad is meant to be composed on a platter or plate (not tossed), then lightly dressed with a delicious vinaigrette.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. red-skinned potatoes, sliced ⅓-inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 10 oz. haricots verts or thin green beans, trimmed
  • 4 large eggs
  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar
  • ½ shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • freshly ground pepper
  • ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 cherry tomatoes or small cocktail tomatoes, halved or quartered
  • 1 head Boston lettuce, leaves separated
  • 6 radishes, trimmed, quartered
  • 2 cans or jars of Italian or Spanish tuna packed in olive oil, drained
  • ½ cup pitted nicoise olives

Recipe

  1. Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with cold water and season with salt. Bring to a simmer over med.-high heat and cook until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl; drizzle with the wine and let cool. Reserve the saucepan.
  2. Meanwhile, bring a separate saucepan of salt water to a boil. Fill a bowl with salted ice water. Add the haricots verts to the boiling water; cook until crisp-tender and bright green, 2-4 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into the ice water to cool; drain and pat dry.
  3. Place the eggs in the reserved saucepan and cover with cold water by about 1-inch. Bring to a simmer over med.-high heat, then cover, remove from the heat and let stand 10-12 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool. Peel under cold running water.
  4. To make the dressing, whisk the vinegar, shallot, mustard, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste in a bowl. Whisk in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream until emulsified.
  5. Toss the tomatoes in a small bowl with salt and pepper, to taste. Add about ¼ cup dressing to the potatoes and toss. Quarter the hard-cooked eggs.
  6. Divide the lettuce among 4 plates. Arrange the potatoes, haricots verts, radishes, hard-cooked eggs and tuna on top. Pour any juices from the tomatoes into the dressing, then add the tomatoes to the plates.Lightly drizzle with the dressing then top with the olives. Makes 4 servings.

Source: Food Network Kitchen, from Food Network Magazine

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Popular

761
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
577
Food

Margaritas, and Mole, and Migas! Oh, my! Meso Maya in Plano
501
Upcoming

Lift off! How Plano Became the Balloon Capital of Texas
385
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
358
Allen

Money Magazine Names Allen One of the Best Places to Live
336
Business

Meet Stephanie Pope, CFO at Boeing Global Services
285
Dallas

Hell’s Kitchen: Celebrity Chef John Tesar
behind-suburbia-homelessness-collin-county-4 behind-suburbia-homelessness-collin-county-4
255
Charity

What we learned about homelessness in Collin County at the Freedom Forum
215
Business

Toyota headquarters in Plano wins environment award
neighborhood-services-frisco-star neighborhood-services-frisco-star
213
Dining Out

New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco
To Top