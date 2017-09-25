Recipe: Mexican Chopped Salad With Spicy Chicken

What makes this salad stand apart from other chicken taco salads is the preparation of the chicken, which adds a lot more flavor than using plain roasted or poached chicken breast. A fun way to serve this salad is by setting up a salad bar for your family and friends, with each ingredient in separate bowls so they can assemble their own entree however they prefer.

CHICKEN:

SALAD:

To prepare the chicken, in a large frying pan over medium heat, warm the oil until almost smoking. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken, cumin, chili powder, cayenne, tomatoes, cilantro and oregano. Stir to combine. Season with salt.

Stir in the stock and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed and the tomatoes are softened, about 5-10 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed. Cover and keep warm on low until ready to serve. (Can be prepared ahead, refrigerated, and reheated for serving.)