Recipe: Mexican Chopped Salad With Spicy Chicken

What makes this salad stand apart from other chicken taco salads is the preparation of the chicken, which adds a lot more flavor than using plain roasted or poached chicken breast. A fun way to serve this salad is by setting up a salad bar for your family and friends, with each ingredient in separate bowls so they can assemble their own entree however they prefer.
Ingredients
CHICKEN:
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lb. cooked chicken, shredded or diced
- 1¼ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1½ teaspoons chili powder or chipotle chili powder
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 1½ cups chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
- salt, to taste
- ⅓ cup chicken stock or water
SALAD:
- 4 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
- 2 cups shredded romaine lettuce hearts
- 6 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 cups cooked black or pinto beans, rinsed, drained
- 2 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed, patted dry with paper towels
- 2 cups chopped or halved grape tomatoes
- 1 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese
- 1 avocado, pitted, peeled, cubed
- Salad dressing, of choice (Marie’s Creamy Chipotle Ranch, Tostino’s Southwestern Ranch Dressing, or Zesty Italian Dressing are good options)
- crispy tortilla strips, for salads (available in the produce section)
Recipe
- To prepare the chicken, in a large frying pan over medium heat, warm the oil until almost smoking. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken, cumin, chili powder, cayenne, tomatoes, cilantro and oregano. Stir to combine. Season with salt.
- Stir in the stock and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed and the tomatoes are softened, about 5-10 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed. Cover and keep warm on low until ready to serve. (Can be prepared ahead, refrigerated, and reheated for serving.)
- To serve, toss the salad ingredients together with the chicken and dressing of choice. Sprinkle with crispy tortilla strips. Or toss together the iceberg and romaine lettuces with cilantro in a large salad bowl. Put remaining toppers as well as the chicken and dressing(s) in individual bowls so guests can help themselves and customize their salad. Makes 4-6 servings.
Source: Adapted from Williams-Sonoma.com by Barbara Walch