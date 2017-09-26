Recipe: Chicken and Sour Cream Enchiladas

What’s better than chicken and sour cream enchiladas? And what is one of the greatest inventions, food-wise, of all time? Rotisserie chicken, of course. Available for pick-up every day at grocery and big box stores, it’s a great convenience food to assist in getting dinner on the table quickly. For variety, it’s also a flavorful ingredient to add to recipes like main course salads, pasta dishes, casseroles, sandwiches, even pizza. Because it’s already cooked, it cuts down on prep time plus it’s well seasoned and juicy because of the way it was originally prepared. But you can use any pre-cooked chicken for this recipe for chicken and sour cream enchiladas.

Ingredients

1 lb. diced or shredded rotisserie chicken breast meat

1 (16-oz.) container sour cream

1 (15-oz.) can green chile or Hatch chile enchilada sauce

1 (10½-oz.) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (8-oz.) pkg. shredded co-jack or Mexican cheese mix

8 flour tortillas, fajita size

Pico de gallo, homemade or store bought

Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the sour cream, enchilada sauce, and soup. Set aside two cups of the sauce. Add the chicken to the remaining sauce. Spray a 9-x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray and spread a small amount of the reserved sour cream sauce in the bottom of the dish. Fill each flour tortilla with some of the chicken mixture and cheese. Roll up and place seam side down in the baking dish. Cover with remaining sauce and sprinkle the top with the rest of the cheese. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes, or until bubbly. Serve immediately with Pico de Gallo on the side. Note: Chicken and sour cream enchiladas can be assembled ahead of time and covered with plastic wrap or foil. Refrigerate. Bring back to room temperature before baking or allow more cooking time if dish is cold.

Source: Barbara Walch