Silk Threads presents “Hollywood to Bollywood” charity gala

Silk Threads is a clothing brand that sells custom Indian clothing for men and women. Chief Designer and Founder Ruby Bhandari is excited to announce their eighth charity gala on October 14.

“This year is our Eighth Gala, with the theme being ‘The Evolution of Fashion in Indian cinema’. Fashion in Cinema has come full circle”, states Ruby. “From the western influence in the Indian movies of the seventies and the eighties, to the use of traditional Indian motifs and embroideries in current Hollywood productions. We will attempt to show this journey in fashion trends through our designs at the Gala”.

The Celebrity Emcee this year is LeeAnne Locken, star of the Real Housewives of Dallas on Bravo TV. LeeAnne, ex-pageant queen and charity benefit-thrower extraordinaire, has done stints in modeling, acting, media consultation, hosting, chairing nonprofits, and book writing.

This year, Silk Threads is proud to announce that the beneficiary non-profit for their Gala will be the Asia Center at The University of Texas at Dallas. All proceeds will go towards establishing a scholarship at the school, and the event will take place at their brand new Davidson-Gundy Alumni Center.

Event Details

Doors Open at 7:00 pm . The Gala night will kick off with a VIP Networking event at 7:30 pm in the Upstairs section. Guests can enjoy passed appetizers and drinks, with curated selections from Dallas’ well-known chefs, while mingling with national and local celebrities. The Fashion Show will begin at 8:45 pm in the main Ballroom. Complimentary valet at the front entrance.

More details and tickets are available at www.SilkThreadsFundraiser.com



