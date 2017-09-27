Thank You PLANO The Concert with Ron Bultongez

You’re invited to the last Ron Bultongez concert of 2017: the official “Thank You PLANO” album release concert and there are still a few tickets left! For the first time ever, the world will experience Ron’s full band live, “Ron Bultongez: The American Experience.” Sophia Annello and Kelvin Thomas are also performing. This is Ron’s last concert before he takes a brief break to be with his newborn son.

Ron Bultongez’s Thank You PLANO showcases his unique voice, approachable lyrics and stirring melodies, full of heart. He performs all over Texas. His true passion is writing his own songs that he hopes will inspire people the way he is inspired by music he loves.

“Some songs, even some hit songs are popular, but they might be forgotten in a month or two. But some songs are timeless,” he explains. “Like Michael Jackson. We’ll never stop listening to Michael Jackson.”

Ron’s final concert of the year is at Cox Playhouse on October 8, very close to Angela’s at the Crosswalk, where two years ago Ron booked one of his very first regular singing gigs.

VIP Ticket Includes:

1. General Admission

2. Signed CD with Bonus tracks – (Only available that night)

3. New redesigned “RB” Shirt – (Only available that night)

4. New Ron Bultongez hats

5. The American Experience bandanas

6. Plate of food from Lockhart’s Smokehouse

7. Live Cinematic Showing of the “Thank You PLANO: The Film” – The Ron Bultongez Documentary

8. Signed Photograph with you, Ron, and the band. (Printed that night)

9. A spot on the Official Ron Bultongez website (Under the “The Lightning Bultz” Fan Club tab)

10. Everyone who attends the concert will get to sign Ron Bultongez’s first guitar with a sharpie!

Thank You PLANO The Concert

When: October 8 | Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H. Ave., Plano

More: prekindle.com

Hear Ron Bultongez’s debut EP, Thank You PLANO