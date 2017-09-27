Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. Debuts Its First Line-Up Of Craft Beer

Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. is a cutting-edge brewery that will open in October on the third floor of Plano’s Legacy Hall – one of the nation’s largest and most-anticipated new food halls.

Dedicated to brewing high quality, tasty and creative craft beers, the all-new brewery just released its first selection of craft-style beers:

Idol Time: Passion Fruit Pineapple Wheat – In this unfiltered wheat ale, fermented with tart tropical fruits, we celebrate the times we can’t remember and the friends we won’t forget.

– In this unfiltered wheat ale, fermented with tart tropical fruits, we celebrate the times we can’t remember and the friends we won’t forget. Peacemonger – You can defuse any tense situation with a little diplomacy and the right beer, especially one as agreeable as the European-style Pilsner. It’s a crisp and slightly malty beer with a spicy, noble hop finish.

– You can defuse any tense situation with a little diplomacy and the right beer, especially one as agreeable as the European-style Pilsner. It’s a crisp and slightly malty beer with a spicy, noble hop finish. Rebel Faction – Rise up! This Saison’s floral aroma, fruity and earthy flavors and subtle tartness will be the antidote for conformity.

– Rise up! This Saison’s floral aroma, fruity and earthy flavors and subtle tartness will be the antidote for conformity. Public Dissent – This refreshingly crisp grapefruit and piney hop-flavored pale ale with caramel undertones stands up against the mainstream.

– This refreshingly crisp grapefruit and piney hop-flavored pale ale with caramel undertones stands up against the mainstream. The Antagonist – With a medium body, balanced caramel-like flavor and a dry finish, this beer is one that everyone will enjoy.

– With a medium body, balanced caramel-like flavor and a dry finish, this beer is one that everyone will enjoy. Blind Justice IPA – West Coast meets Texas. A blend of six different hops makes this beer an amber slice of heaven. The mouthwatering IPA gets its flavor from a heavy helping of Mosaic, Citra, Cascade, Centennial, Amarillo and Magnum hops, balanced by a perfect level of malt body.

These six premium beer styles will be available year-round, along with a constantly rotating selection of highly creative, collaborative and seasonal beers on tap. From the seasonal brews to session-able lagers to small-batch, barrel-aged experiments, every beer produced by Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. is guaranteed to be bold in flavor.

“Whether you’re a craft connoisseur or you’re just fine with a light brew, UABC has got you covered,” said Tim Timbs, Senior Vice President of B.S. (Brewery Stuff). “A lot of blood, sweat and … well, not really tears – but you get the point – have gone into creating these first six beers and we couldn’t be more proud of the result. Unlawful Assembly is about to turn heads in North Texas, and we can’t wait to start sharing these creative, collaborative and bold flavors with everyone – in just a matter of weeks.

Unlawful Assembly will feature a wide array of distinctive beers designed to pair with the diverse flavors showcased in Legacy Hall. By combining the highest-quality ingredients sourced from every corner of the globe with a desire to push the boundaries of craft brewing, Unlawful Assembly hopes to become an agent of change for food, beverage and entertainment in the area.

“We’re bringing a rebellious spirit to this venture, so we won’t hesitate to use non-traditional ingredients in our beers, and we’ll be constantly pushing the envelope to explore unique flavor combinations,” said Brewmaster Tom Janik. “And because we’ll be rotating our taps on a regular basis, there will always be something new for our guests to discover.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the eye-catching tap room within the brewery that will be an ideal gathering place for beer lovers, foodies and people looking to enjoy the sights and sounds of a working brewery while hanging out with friends. The UABC Tap Rom will also host acoustic live music shows in a cozy, intimate setting.

Tours and tastings will be offered at Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co., and the brewery’s Tap Room will be available for private events and parties.

For more information on Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co., which is located on the third floor of Legacy Hall, at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano, visit unlawfulassembly.com.