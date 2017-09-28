New Filson opens at Legacy West

Founded in 1897 by C.C. Filson to outfit prospectors for the Klondike Gold Rush, Filson today announced the opening of a 2,500 square foot store, located in the Legacy West development. The store features a full assortment of iconic products, such as Tin Cloth Cruisers, Rugged Twill Luggage, along with field tested gear for hunting and fishing, and a full women’s collection that are all backed by the company’s ironclad guarantee. Earlier in the year, the store was a wonderful addition to Downtown Plano.

“We are excited to be able to serve our long standing customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as this is a key market for Filson,” Steve Bock, Filson CEO said. “Texans can rely on our commitment to quality and customer service, and we look forward to outfitting them with products that can be used in the field and the city.”

For the last 120-years, outdoor men and women have come to rely on Filson’s goods that are developed in the rugged landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Acknowledging their timber industry roots, centered within the space is a 4-ton timber trellis constructed from fallen tree rounds. Millwork of Northwest Douglas Fir was sourced for all the casework and wall paneling. Historic artwork adorns the walls, showcasing the imagery of the various industries that built the west along with scenic outdoor environments.

Filson Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Ave. Ste. 150, Plano