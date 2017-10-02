Recap: Fashion X Dallas

Fashion X Dallas came back for its fourth year! 15 runway designers and an epic gallery featuring the best emerging jewelry and accessories designers in pop up shops, all benefited Every Girl Deserves Foundation.

More of a social event than a sit-down runway show, NOIR was unlike any other fashion event you’ve been to. Guests and decor were decked out in all black allowing only the designers to show pops of color.

Delicious cocktails were served as guests admired a nonstop fashion show on a unique 80-foot runway where the action never stops.

