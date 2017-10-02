All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Events

Recap: Fashion X Dallas

Posted on

Fashion X Dallas came back for its fourth year! 15 runway designers and an epic gallery featuring the best emerging jewelry and accessories designers in pop up shops, all benefited Every Girl Deserves Foundation.

All photos by Cori Baker I Designer Ruby Bhandari for Silk Threads

More of a social event than a sit-down runway show, NOIR was unlike any other fashion event you’ve been to. Guests and decor were decked out in all black allowing only the designers to show pops of color.

Delicious cocktails were served as guests admired a nonstop fashion show on a unique 80-foot runway where the action never stops.

Check out more photos in the gallery below!

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.7K
Community

Almost Gone: A Plano family’s close call
1.0K
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano
882
Around Town

New craft brewery & more at Legacy West development in Plano
719
Business

Meet our Agents of Change
715
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
705
Food

Margaritas, and Mole, and Migas! Oh, my! Meso Maya in Plano
653
Upcoming

Lift off! How Plano Became the Balloon Capital of Texas
631
Allen

Money Magazine Names Allen One of the Best Places to Live
606
Collin County

Everything You Can Eat at Legacy West
525
Business

Toyota headquarters in Plano wins environment award
To Top