Recipe: Rotisserie Chicken Banh Mi

This Rotisserie Chicken Banh Mi sandwich is a snap to make: 30 minutes from start to finish, which makes it perfect for a weekday lunch or dinner. The flavors are so crisp and fresh, your family and friends will no doubt be impressed.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, ¼ cup sugar, and the salt; stir until sugar is dissolved. Add carrots; toss well. Let stand 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in another bowl combine mayonnaise, Asian chili sauce, soy sauce, and the ⅛ teaspoon sugar.

Place the baguette halves, cut side up, on a rack in oven; bake 5 minutes or just until warm and lightly crisped.