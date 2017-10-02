All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining In

Recipe: Rotisserie Chicken Banh Mi

Posted on

Rotisserie-Chicken-Banh-Mi

This Rotisserie Chicken Banh Mi sandwich is a snap to make: 30 minutes from start to finish, which makes it perfect for a weekday lunch or dinner. The flavors are so crisp and fresh, your family and friends will no doubt be impressed.

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup white vinegar
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • ¼ cup light mayonnaise or salad dressing
  • 1-2 teaspoons Asian chili sauce (Sriracha)
  • ½ teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • ⅛ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 (8-oz.) French bread baguette, halved lengthwise
  • breast meat from 1 rotisserie chicken, skin discarded
  • ⅓ English cucumber, cut into long, thin slices
  • 1 fresh jalapeno, thinly sliced (optional)
  • ⅓ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Recipe

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, ¼ cup sugar, and the salt; stir until sugar is dissolved. Add carrots; toss well. Let stand 15 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, in another bowl combine mayonnaise, Asian chili sauce, soy sauce, and the ⅛ teaspoon sugar.
  3. Place the baguette halves, cut side up, on a rack in oven; bake 5 minutes or just until warm and lightly crisped.
  4. Spread chili mayo on cut sides of baguette. Slice chicken and arrange on one baguette half. Drain carrots, pressing to drain off excess liquid; arrange on chicken. Top with cucumber and, if desired, jalapeno. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves. Top with remaining baguette half and cut into four portions. Makes 4 servings.

Source: Better Homes & Gardens Prizewinning Recipes, Volume 7

