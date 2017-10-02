Recipe: Rotisserie Chicken Banh Mi

This Rotisserie Chicken Banh Mi sandwich is a snap to make: 30 minutes from start to finish, which makes it perfect for a weekday lunch or dinner. The flavors are so crisp and fresh, your family and friends will no doubt be impressed.
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise or salad dressing
- 1-2 teaspoons Asian chili sauce (Sriracha)
- ½ teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- ⅛ teaspoon sugar
- 1 (8-oz.) French bread baguette, halved lengthwise
- breast meat from 1 rotisserie chicken, skin discarded
- ⅓ English cucumber, cut into long, thin slices
- 1 fresh jalapeno, thinly sliced (optional)
- ⅓ cup fresh cilantro leaves
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, ¼ cup sugar, and the salt; stir until sugar is dissolved. Add carrots; toss well. Let stand 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in another bowl combine mayonnaise, Asian chili sauce, soy sauce, and the ⅛ teaspoon sugar.
- Place the baguette halves, cut side up, on a rack in oven; bake 5 minutes or just until warm and lightly crisped.
- Spread chili mayo on cut sides of baguette. Slice chicken and arrange on one baguette half. Drain carrots, pressing to drain off excess liquid; arrange on chicken. Top with cucumber and, if desired, jalapeno. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves. Top with remaining baguette half and cut into four portions. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Better Homes & Gardens Prizewinning Recipes, Volume 7