Over 250 mental health, law enforcement, legal and faith professionals will gather at the 15th annual North Texas Facing Family Violence Conference, presented by the Collin County Council on Family Violence, an initiative of the Junior League of Collin County on October 18-20, 2017 at Collin College, Spring Creek campus. The North Texas Facing Family Violence conference offers continuing education addressing issues of family violence in North Texas.

The Collin County Council on Family Violence (CCCFV) was founded after the Junior League of Plano began researching the issue of family violence in Collin County in 1999. Today CCCFV strengthens collaborative, professional partnerships and serves as a catalyst for a sustained movement against family violence in Collin County. The organization meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Junior League of Collin County office in Plano.

Lt. Mark Wynn, known internationally for his work surrounding domestic violence and stalking, is the keynote speaker. Wynn served as a lieutenant to the Domestic Violence Division and SWAT team in Nashville for fifteen years, consults for the National Stalking Resource Center and the Department of Justice, and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Presenters for general sessions and workshops include:

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner presenting on Active Shooter Response for Non-Law Enforcement

Rose Luna (Texas Association Against Sexual Assault: TAASA)

Holly Griffin (Collin County District Attorney’s Office), Krista Del Gallo (Texas Coalition on Family Violence)

The Honorable Judge Cynthia Wheless (417th District Court)

Dr. Sarah Feuerbacher, PhD (Clinic Director of the Family Counseling Center at SMU)

Mark Hundley, LPC (Founder, Journey of Hope Grief Support Center)

Det. Jeff Rich (Plano Police Department Family Violence Unit)

Lori Leu (Elder Law Attorney)

Devon Grigsby (Child Protective Services)

Sgt. Michael Crumrine (Austin Police Department)

Sundal Ali (Prevention Educator for The Turning Point)

The Rev. Canon Steven Saul (Executive Director of Ministry and Operations, Christ Church Plano)

15th annual North Texas Facing Family Violence Conference

When: October 18-20

Where: 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano

Tickets: Individual admission for the three-day conference is $175, groups of four or more are $140 each.

Collin College will provide 15.5 Continuing Education Credits for LPC, LMFT, and LMSW and the Collin County Council on Family Violence intends to offer HRCI and TCOLE credits. Human Resource Professionals are invited to attend the entire conference; lunches included, and receive 14 HRCI’s.

More: NTFFV.com