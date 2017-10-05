Recipe: Chicken and Vegetable Strata

This savory version of a bread pudding, Chicken and Vegetable Strata, is perfect for your next brunch. With lots of chicken, vegetables, eggs and cheese, it’s one of those casseroles that can feed a lot of people. Add to the menu a fruit platter and tossed green salad, and you have a complete and satisfying meal. Although the recipe calls for cheddar, the author suggests experimenting with Gouda or asiago, or a combination of the two.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

½ lb. white or brown mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 medium zucchini, diced

1 small red bell pepper, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

vegetable oil spray

1 (8-oz.) brick cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup light cream or half & half

12 large eggs

salt, white pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon herbes de Provence

1½ cups diced rotisserie chicken meat, skin & bones removed

½ day-old loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1½ cups grated aged cheddar cheese

Recipe

Set 2 large skillets over medium to medium-high heat. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in each pan. Place half of the mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, and garlic in each skillet and saute until the mushrooms release their juices and become tender, 7-8 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-x13-inch baking dish with vegetable oil spray. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and cream until well combined (don’t worry if it’s not exactly smooth). Whisk in the eggs, salt, pepper, and herbes de Provence. Stir in the cooked vegetable mixture, chicken, bread, green onions, and half of the cheese. Spoon the bread mixture into the baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and bake, uncovered, for 45-50 minutes, until golden and puffed in the center. Allow the strata to stand for 5-10 minutes before cutting and serving. Makes 8 servings.

Source: The Great Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook, by Eric Akis