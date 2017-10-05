All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Dining In

Recipe: Chicken and Vegetable Strata

Posted on

This savory version of a bread pudding, Chicken and Vegetable Strata, is perfect for your next brunch.  With lots of chicken, vegetables, eggs and cheese, it’s one of those casseroles that can feed a lot of people. Add to the menu a fruit platter and tossed green salad, and you have a complete and satisfying meal. Although the recipe calls for cheddar, the author suggests experimenting with Gouda or asiago, or a combination of the two.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use
  • ½ lb. white or brown mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium zucchini, diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • vegetable oil spray
  • 1 (8-oz.) brick cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1 cup light cream or half & half
  • 12 large eggs
  • salt, white pepper, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence
  • 1½ cups diced rotisserie chicken meat, skin & bones removed
  • ½ day-old loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 3 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1½ cups grated aged cheddar cheese

Recipe

  1. Set 2 large skillets over medium to medium-high heat. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in each pan. Place half of the mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, and garlic in each skillet and saute until the mushrooms release their juices and become tender, 7-8 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-x13-inch baking dish with vegetable oil spray.
  3. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and cream until well combined (don’t worry if it’s not exactly smooth). Whisk in the eggs, salt, pepper, and herbes de Provence. Stir in the cooked vegetable mixture, chicken, bread, green onions, and half of the cheese.
  4. Spoon the bread mixture into the baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and bake, uncovered, for 45-50 minutes, until golden and puffed in the center. Allow the strata to stand for 5-10 minutes before cutting and serving. Makes 8 servings.

Source: The Great Rotisserie Chicken Cookbook, by Eric Akis

Barbara Walch
Barbara Walch joined the staff of Plano Profile in August 1986 and currently serves as Food Editor and Associate Publisher, Community Relations. In addition to writing Dining In, a monthly food feature, she is one of the Dining Divas. Barbara is a longtime member of the International Association of Culinary professionals (IACP). She is also a community volunteer, serving on the board of directors for City House, a nonprofit that shelters abused children and runaway homeless youth. And she is a member of the hospitality committee for the Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild.
