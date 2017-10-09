Del Frisco’s hosts 4th annual 5K benefitting CitySquare

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. based in Southlake, TX, is dusting off their running shoes again to host the 4th Annual Del Frisco’s 5K on Saturday, October 21, 2017, to benefit the non-profit organization CitySquare. In 2016, more than 1,000 runners and walkers signed up for the event, raising more than $60K for CitySquare. This year, Del Frisco’s expects 2,000+ registrations, upping the competition, donations, and fun. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to help Del Frisco’s and CitySquare.

In this family-friendly event, Del Frisco’s employees and community residents will run or walk on a five-kilometer racecourse along the Katy Trail in Uptown Dallas. The race will start and finish at the new Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Uptown at McKinney & Olive.

This year will also feature a VIP pre and post-race party at the Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Uptown. There are only 250 tickets available to the pre and post-race event. The VIP experience is a pre and post-race brunch party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the patio of the Del Frisco’s Steak House. The tickets are $80 each and that includes your entry to the race as well as breakfast and drinks including Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s.

For three decades, CitySquare has led the charge to fight hunger, improve health, secure housing and build hope among our neighbors struggling to escape poverty. The organization’s 17 unique programs have a direct impact on more than 30,000 neighbors in Dallas each year.

“Del Frisco’s is honored to once again show our support for CitySquare and our North Texas community by bringing this exciting race to Uptown,” said Vicky Glenn, National Sales Manager at Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. “Del Frisco’s is committed to improving the lives of those in need and applauds the work of CitySquare in changing people’s lives in our city.

The Del Frisco’s 5K Walk and Run includes a 5K run and 1 mile kids’ fun run on a USATF certified course. Late registration begins at 7:30 AM and the 5K run will begin at 9 AM. The 5K will be timed using state-of-the-art ChronoTrack timing systems. The ChronoTrack system uses a disposable tag, called a D-Tag, allowing runners to walk away from the finish without needing to return tags. Registration for the run is now open. Tickets are $30 for the adult timed 5K and $20 for the 1 mile kids’ fun run.

Awards will be given to the top male and female overall competitors and masters as well as medals will be given to the top three finishers from nine different age groups.

Del Frisco’s 5K Walk and Run would like to thank their 2017 gracious sponsors: Title Sponsor is Steelite International. Housing Sponsors are ChainLink Services, NPC, CHASE. Health Sponsors are ID Studio 4, Ansira, Phillips, Centro and Hunger Sponsors include Stock Yards.

To register for Del Frisco’s 5K please visit https://www.delfriscos5k.com/register/

For more information, please visit Del Frisco’s 5K online at https://www.delfriscos5k.com/ and CitySquare at https://www.citysquare.org/DF5K/