Hookline now open at the Boardwalk

Get your “Gulf Coast Low Country” fix now at Hookline. The new restaurant is a full-service/chef-driven evolution of the 21-year old “sister restaurant”, Hook Line & Sinker. Hookline offers some of the Hook Line & Sinker classics but the menu, design, atmosphere and branding are all Plano. Hookline is an elevated version of Hook Line & Sinker and a collaborative effort with Del Sur partners, Culinary Director Aaaron Nelson and Austin-based design and branding firm, FÖDA (South Congress Hotel, June’s All Day, The Preacher’s Son, Top Knot).

Chef Nelson serves Nola Style BBQ Shrimp and Grits, Scallops and Country Ham, low country boils and a variety of East coast oysters in a casually stylish atmosphere.

He explains, “Inspiration for our dishes comes from an array of cooking styles from Cajun to Southern comfort.” As for dessert, he promises everything from the New Orleans style bread pudding to the tangy Lulu’s Key Lime Pie will be made from scratch onsite daily.

Del Sur partner John E. Tuma says, “At Hookline we have been influenced by the cuisine melting pot from the Carolinas to the Texas Gulf. We have always specialized in the highest quality seafood, meat and produce that we can procure. Chef Nelson also shares in our philosophy and passion that sourcing is a priority. Our sustainable seafood program and farming partnerships for our produce are the backbone of this concept. We are excited to modernize the original restaurant, with its rich history and following, but bring a new version to The Boardwalk guests.”

The beverage program is very simple: to offer the best variety of longneck and draft beers, a selection of refreshing handcrafted cocktails featuring in-house ingredients.

Designed by FÖDA Studio, the interior and patio embrace the restaurant’s context; the design reflects the long low lines of the surrounding plains, low country and the Gulf Coast. Locally sourced and handmade elements including patio tables, Gullah bowls and server aprons add to the authentic experience. The 1000 square foot patio will offer a lively dining experience with roughly 3200 square feet of interior dining. The restaurant can seat a total of 200 diners, including the bar.

Hookline

Hours:

S unday – Thursday | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

– | Friday – Saturday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

– | Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 5872 State Hwy., Ste. 104 Plano

More: hooklineplano.com | 214.297.3475