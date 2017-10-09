Monthly Cocktail: Mrs. Robinson

She’s spicy, she’s sweet and she’s all-natural. Head to Harvest in downtown McKinney for the Mrs. Robinson.

Tucked between historical storefronts on the square in downtown McKinney, the doors to Harvest are unassuming and discreet. They open to a quaint patio complete with rocking chairs and blue velvet seats.

Inside the main restaurant, an impressive bookcase of preserved fruits and vegetables glows with soft light. Dried herbs and flowers hang from the ceiling alongside Edison light bulbs. The brick walls and dim lighting exude cozy vibes.

At Harvest the menu changes with the season. Many of the ingredients are grown in North Texas because Harvest strives to promote the farm-to-table movement. Executive Chef and Master Gardener Andrea Shackelford is an artist in the kitchen and the dirt. She’s the creative mind behind the menu and leads production of organic vegetables, flowers and honey at Water Boy Farms in Lucas, Texas which is owned by Rick and Robbin Wells, co-owners of the restaurant.

The Mrs. Robinson includes in-house peach-infused tequila, habanero simple syrup, lime juice and blood orange cilantro bitters. It’s completed with a paprika and sugar rim, and a dried slice of habanero floating on top.

This cocktail expertly dances the line between sweet and spicy. The tequila clearly tastes of Texas peaches and is complemented with a kick of habanero. It’s perfect for those drawn to the spicier things in life. Pair with Deviled Eggs, Fried Green Tomatoes or a hearty Chicken Fried Steak.