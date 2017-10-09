All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Food

Monthly Cocktail: Mrs. Robinson

Posted on

She’s spicy, she’s sweet and she’s all-natural. Head to Harvest in downtown McKinney for the Mrs. Robinson.

Photo by Cori Baker

Tucked between historical storefronts on the square in downtown McKinney, the doors to Harvest are unassuming and discreet. They open to a quaint patio complete with rocking chairs and blue velvet seats.

Inside the main restaurant, an impressive bookcase of preserved fruits and vegetables glows with soft light. Dried herbs and flowers hang from the ceiling alongside Edison light bulbs. The brick walls and dim lighting exude cozy vibes.

At Harvest the menu changes with the season. Many of the ingredients are grown in North Texas because Harvest strives to promote the farm-to-table movement. Executive Chef and Master Gardener Andrea Shackelford is an artist in the kitchen and the dirt. She’s the creative mind behind the menu and leads production of organic vegetables, flowers and honey at Water Boy Farms in Lucas, Texas which is owned by Rick and Robbin Wells, co-owners of the restaurant.

The Mrs. Robinson includes in-house peach-infused tequila, habanero simple syrup, lime juice and blood orange cilantro bitters. It’s completed with a paprika and sugar rim, and a dried slice of habanero floating on top.  

This cocktail expertly dances the line between sweet and spicy. The tequila clearly tastes of Texas peaches and is complemented with a kick of habanero. It’s perfect for those drawn to the spicier things in life. Pair with Deviled Eggs, Fried Green Tomatoes or a hearty Chicken Fried Steak.

Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business.

Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.
