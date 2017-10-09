All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Events

The Omni Frisco Hotel’s grand opening was a touchdown

Posted on

The Omni Frisco Hotel held a VIP party to celebrate the opening of the property on Saturday, September 30th.

Photos by Renato Rimach

Guests enjoyed a luxury tailgate experience with gifts from Jack Mason and sumptuous food catered by the hotel and served by Trucky and Bambinos. mirmir™ provided attendees with fun photo takeaways, while DJ EJ spun on top of tailgate and hospitality unit, boxLIFE.

Guests in attendance included: Robert Rowling and Jim Caldwell of Omni Hotels & Resorts, Jerry and Gene Jones, Sr., Emmitt Smith, Charles Haley, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones, Jr. and more.

Later in the evening, guests were escorted up to the fourth floor pool deck to the Edge Waterside Lounge where they were treated to a light and sound demonstration, which was displayed on the majority of the hotel’s exterior façade.

Afterwards, the hotel’s General Manager, Jeff Smith, along with Omni Hotels & Resorts President, Jim Caldwell, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager, Jerry Jones, Sr., and former Dallas Cowboy and Pro-Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith gave remarks on the evening and the property. Attendees then enjoyed food catered by the hotel’s banquet team and live music by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra.

The Omni Frisco Hotel, a joint endeavor by Omni Hotels & Resorts and the Dallas Cowboys, looks to bring luxury and elegance to North Texas.

With 300 finely appointed guestrooms and wonderful amenities such as the fourth floor pool and lounge, as well as the Lobby Bar and on-property boutique, Charlotte Jones Collection guests and patrons of the Omni Frisco Hotel will only receive the best service and quality.

Neighborhood Services, Dallas favorite and on premise restaurant, serves the community of Frisco and guests of the hotel with fan favorites like the Butcher’s Meatballs and Crispy Asparagus, as well as the recently launched brunch menu, exclusive to the Frisco property.

An added bonus to the Omni Frisco Hotel is having their partner, The Dallas Cowboys, next door, allowing guests and fans of America’s Team to experience everything Cowboys up close and personal.

Plano Profile
Founded in 1982, Plano Profile is the magazine of good living in and around Plano.

Plano Profile magazine is an community-based cross-channel publication for those who live or work in the city of Plano, Texas. Plano is an affluent community just north of Dallas, which is home to some of the most recognized businesses in the world. The combination of affluent citizens, exceptional healthcare, business growth, exemplary schools, and a diverse demographic make up the fabric of Plano.

Our print publication is delivered monthly by direct mail to 50,000 homes and businesses in Plano, Allen and Frisco. Our website is updated daily with local news and events and our weekly email newsletter keeps readers up-to-date with everything going on in and around Plano.

With more than 160,000 monthly readers, Plano Profile will help you grow your business and reach more customers than ever before.
Related Items:

Popular

2.6K
Community

Almost Gone: A Plano family’s close call
Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano
1.4K
Around Town

New craft brewery & more at Legacy West development in Plano
1.1K
Beauty

Plano Girl and Fashion Model Drea Grady Gets Real
880
Collin County

Everything You Can Eat at Legacy West
860
Business

Starbucks Reserve to open in Plano’s Legacy West
854
Business

Meet our Agents of Change
804
Dining Out

Plano’s 10 best burgers under $10
793
Food

Margaritas, and Mole, and Migas! Oh, my! Meso Maya in Plano
765
Upcoming

Lift off! How Plano Became the Balloon Capital of Texas
neighborhood-services-frisco-star neighborhood-services-frisco-star
757
Dining Out

New restaurants lined up at The Star in Frisco
To Top