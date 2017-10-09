The Omni Frisco Hotel’s grand opening was a touchdown

The Omni Frisco Hotel held a VIP party to celebrate the opening of the property on Saturday, September 30th.

Guests enjoyed a luxury tailgate experience with gifts from Jack Mason and sumptuous food catered by the hotel and served by Trucky and Bambinos. mirmir™ provided attendees with fun photo takeaways, while DJ EJ spun on top of tailgate and hospitality unit, boxLIFE.

Guests in attendance included: Robert Rowling and Jim Caldwell of Omni Hotels & Resorts, Jerry and Gene Jones, Sr., Emmitt Smith, Charles Haley, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones, Jr. and more.

Later in the evening, guests were escorted up to the fourth floor pool deck to the Edge Waterside Lounge where they were treated to a light and sound demonstration, which was displayed on the majority of the hotel’s exterior façade.

Afterwards, the hotel’s General Manager, Jeff Smith, along with Omni Hotels & Resorts President, Jim Caldwell, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager, Jerry Jones, Sr., and former Dallas Cowboy and Pro-Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith gave remarks on the evening and the property. Attendees then enjoyed food catered by the hotel’s banquet team and live music by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra.

The Omni Frisco Hotel, a joint endeavor by Omni Hotels & Resorts and the Dallas Cowboys, looks to bring luxury and elegance to North Texas.

With 300 finely appointed guestrooms and wonderful amenities such as the fourth floor pool and lounge, as well as the Lobby Bar and on-property boutique, Charlotte Jones Collection guests and patrons of the Omni Frisco Hotel will only receive the best service and quality.

Neighborhood Services, Dallas favorite and on premise restaurant, serves the community of Frisco and guests of the hotel with fan favorites like the Butcher’s Meatballs and Crispy Asparagus, as well as the recently launched brunch menu, exclusive to the Frisco property.

An added bonus to the Omni Frisco Hotel is having their partner, The Dallas Cowboys, next door, allowing guests and fans of America’s Team to experience everything Cowboys up close and personal.