Women in Business: a union of DFW’s most powerful female leaders

Plano Profile’s annual business summit united DFW’s most powerful female leaders

Inspiring. Motivating. Influential. Plano Profile’s 16th annual Women in Business conference brought together over 350 of DFW’s most dynamic business leaders for a day of professional development, networking and empowerment under the theme “Agents of Change.”

Celebrated at the brand new Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel with keynote speaker Stephanie Pope from the newly formed Boeing Global Services, Plano Profile’s Women in Business Conference was evidence that with change comes great opportunity.

The day started with a welcome reception with mimosas and networking, following which lunch was served by Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. Throughout the day ladies were invited to enjoy a glass or two of wine which was sponsored by Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards located in Pittsburg, Texas. Toyota Financial Services, one of the event sponsors provided additional decor to the room in the form of three Toyotas: a Toyota Highlander, a new Toyota C-HR and a Toyota Tundra.

Stephanie Pope, vice president and CFO of Boeing Global Services was unforgettable. “Change is not a start/stop activity. Change is something we need to embrace every day. We also need to acknowledge that every time we have one success or setback that there will be another one coming at us,” Stephanie said.

“We need to overcome our fears and love who we are. Take your abilities and successes and go for what you want; focus on developing the skills you need to really succeed,” Raquel Raies, national brand ambassador for The Macallan single malt scotch whisky, said.

“Change communication increases the likelihood of successful adoption of whatever that change is going to be,” Lindsay Wilson, executive managing principal at Corgan said. “You have to know your ‘why’ and it has to be authentic,” she added. “Complacency is the enemy of change. Sometimes we get so comfortable that we forget to innovate; we forget that change is necessary,” Angelia Pelham, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Cinemark Holdings, said. “The best thing that comes from change is growth. When you walk through being uncomfortable, you have no choice but to grow,” Michelle Miller, vice president for retail sales and operations of the South Central Region of Verizon Wireless said.

“The arts are change agents in lots of different ways; art can actually change your brain,” Katherine Wagner, CEO of the Business Council for the Arts, said. “If you want to have an innovative workforce [in the future], it is incumbent to ensure children are involved in arts education now,” she added.

Before the end of the day, these incredible female leaders came together for a panel discussion led by Wendi Costlow, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of LegacyTexas Bank. Wendi is senior vice president and chief marketing officer of LegacyTexas Bank where she oversees brand management, product development, digital strategy, marketing, communications and advertising. She joined the bank in 1995 and has over 26 years of financial marketing experience. An active member of the North Texas community, Wendi is a member of the CASA of Collin County board of directors, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation public relations committee, and the DFW American Marketing Association.

Guests also enjoyed a dynamic speed networking session.

The event closed on the pool deck where guests were greeted by champagne and scotch cocktail. Here Raquel Raies, national brand ambassador for The Macallan single malt scotch whisky, led attendees through the exquisite tasting notes of The Macallan Double Cask 12 and The Macallan 12 Year Old.

Sponsored by LegacyTexas Bank, Toyota Financial Services, The Macallan, Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards and Real News Public Relations, the 16th annual Women in Business was a celebration of women; all that we have achieved and all that we will achieve.

Jenny Anchondo, news anchor at Fox4 Dallas summed up the experience: “I’m thankful to have received the gift of inspiration. What an amazing opportunity to have open conversations about career, family and balancing it all.”

Photography by Cori Baker and Stephanie Tann.