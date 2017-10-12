Legacy Hall’s Fall for the Hall block party

Legacy Hall opens late this October, just in time for Halloween. Thankfully, they’re celebrating with a unforgettable autumn-themed Fall for the Hall block party and culinary festival. It’s possibly the best way to explore Plano’s first ever food hall.

Not all the details have been announced but here’s what we know:

There are two parts to this festival: outside the hall and inside the hall. On Friday, November 10, from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to midnight, Legacy Hall is going to shut down the adjacent street–temporarily–to make way for a block party. This party with have an outdoor entertainment stage where upcoming local artists will perform. Dallas mural artists will also be at work. And there will be an LED display with interactive activities.

This block party outside the hall will serve smoked barbecue, but if you hold onto your appetite, the 21 food stalls inside will be open. This is the culinary festival, celebrating the true purpose of the hall: food. For these two days, chefs will give interviews, DJs will spin and guests can try all of the hall’s signature food, featuring the freshest, local ingredients prepared by local chefs and artisans. For a more mellow vibe, up in the third floor of the hall, in the Tap Room, they can enjoy a showcase of the best regional female singer/songwriters performing up close and personal.

Oh, and there’s going to be a silent disco. That’s actually the finale of the block party.

Stay tuned for the full live music lineup and more details on what has to be the coolest way to experience Plano’s brand new food hall.

Fall for the Hall

When: November 10 – November 11

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More: Legacy Hall Facebook