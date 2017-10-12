All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Forget pumpkin spice. Try new seasonal cocktails at Del Frisco’s at Plano Legacy West

Forget about that pumpkin spice coffee and pumpkin spice … well you name it. Instead, head to Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House at Legacy West in Plano to taste their brand new fall-inspired cocktails. Jessica Norris, at the Del Frisco’s restaurant support center is the director of beverage and wine, and the brain behind these beautifully crafted cocktails which are available now! Don’t forget, bartenders encourage you to ask about customizing any cocktail to fit your palette.

The libations menu now includes the Añejo Old Fashioned, made with Don Julio Añejo Tequila, Amaro Montenegro, cinnamon syrup, orange bitters, and cardamom pods garnished with a cinnamon stick and orange twist. This festive drink will get anyone in the fall spirit!

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Legacy West, Plano

The Plum Rosé is made with American Harvest vodka, Amaro Montenegro, lime, plum  preserves, simple syrup and sparkling rosé. And yes, the pansy is edible.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Legacy West, Plano

The Harvest Manhattan is also making its debut, featuring Bacardi 8 Rum, Benedictine, Antica Sweet Vermouth and two dashes of bitters served with an express lemon twist.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Legacy West, Plano

The Sapphire Bramble will catch the eye of enthusiasts with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Domaine Canton Ginger Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, Monin Blackberry Syrup shaken with basil leaves and garnished with pickled blackberries and thyme.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Legacy West, Plano

Bacon & Barrel has delicious Bacon-Washed Bacardi 8 Rum, Grade A maple syrup and bitters. The bacon flavor is subtle and hearty. Bacon-lovers, this is a must try!

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Legacy West, Plano

 

